Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The USAID Files Just Dropped. What Is in Them Is Astonishing.

It's a preview of what we Americans need to unite against. Most urgently, that entails stopping radical ideologues from once again regaining control of the U.S. government in the next election.

Report: More Deep Trouble for Ilhan Omar As the Next Shoe Drops

According to a new report, they may have moved on to the next step — the grand jury.

ICE Turns Massachusetts Lottery Winner Into a Loser, and Gov. Healey Has Some Explaining to Do

It once again begs the bigger question in all of this: Why do Democrats prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens? They don't seem to be able - or willing - to answer that question for some reason...

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — To Reduce 'Gun Violence', This Guy Wants America to Get a Divorce

If anything, learning to live alongside people we disagree with seems like a better way to rebuild trust than drawing a line on a map and telling half the country to stay on its side... and to give up their guns.

HotAir — A Little Ray of FO Sunshine

Jail would be better, but this will have to do.

PJ Media — Liberal Myth-Busting That Will Chase the Gorgon From Your Thanksgiving Table Before Dessert

Once they have enough White Claw courage coursing through their brittle veins, they'll likely whine about how ICE is America's "Gestapo." When you have a mouth full of delicious turkey, they'll ask, "Do you enjoy the taste of slaughter?" as they jealously nibble a carrot stick.

Townhall — Fox News Host to Ilhan Omar: You're Cooked

Whatever happens, this will be a slow burn, however. Remember the Russian collusion hoax being fully exposed — that outlasted the first Trump presidency.

Twitchy — Bat ... Poop ... INSANE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Yells at NASA That They Didn't Go to the Moon

What he said. Every word. The only word we disagree with is that MTG's lunatic ravings are disheartening. They're more than that. They are an ongoing national embarrassment.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

They'll be back on the Hill next week, but for the next few days, we've just got critters out in the wild.

Senate Dem Goes Full Mafia Boss on Nvidia, Threatens It With ‘Offer It Can’t Refuse’

The Schumer-Van Hollen Leadership Battle Gets Ugly As the Point of No Return Quickly Approaches

White House What's Up

President Trump is in Florida for the holiday. His schedule for Wednesday includes:

7:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Palm Beach, Florida

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT meets with the Secretary General of NATO — Palm Beach, Florida

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Palm Beach, Florida

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Commerce - Howard Lutnick — Lutnick recently shared that "Agenda-driven narratives masquerading as Settled Science no longer have UN IPCC support."

Climate scientists are rejecting their own extreme models. Settled Science is not Settled, it's withdrawn. For decades, globalist U.N. pseudo-scientists based their climate projections on false, ridiculous and impossible assumptions. Claiming the world’s population would reach 13 billion and that the global auto industry would run on liquified coal rather than gasoline. I'm not kidding. They previously called this “settled science," promised the world was headed toward catastrophe, and painted anyone who dared question their projections as a denier lunatic. Now, those SAME scientists are walking back their own extreme climate projections. After years of selling “climate change” as an earth shattering truth, climate science's official models have been officially withdrawn, and taken down by the UN IPCC. Agenda-driven narratives masquerading as Settled Science no longer have UN IPCC support. The Climate is Changing, but not outside of ordinary, reasonable, outcomes. https://t.co/tt5gIMeHnx — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) November 24, 2026

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Climate scientists are rejecting their own extreme models. Settled Science is not Settled, it's withdrawn. For decades, globalist U.N. pseudo-scientists based their climate projections on false, ridiculous and impossible assumptions. Claiming the world’s population would reach 13 billion and that the global auto industry would run on liquified coal rather than gasoline. I'm not kidding. They previously called this “settled science," promised the world was headed toward catastrophe, and painted anyone who dared question their projections as a denier lunatic. Now, those SAME scientists are walking back their own extreme climate projections. After years of selling “climate change” as an earth shattering truth, climate science's official models have been officially withdrawn, and taken down by the UN IPCC. Agenda-driven narratives masquerading as Settled Science no longer have UN IPCC support. The Climate is Changing, but not outside of ordinary, reasonable, outcomes.

So Much for the Fossil Fuel Phaseout: COP31 Talks Collapse Without a Deal

Full Court Press...

The courts seemingly quieted down a bit heading into the holiday, so no updates to share today, but I'll be keeping an eye on them.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

Also in December, newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before Congress.

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MORNING MUSING

You may have seen this, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that it is "surging" lawyers and resources to jurisdictions that have been overwhelmed with habeas petitions filed by illegal immigrants seeking release after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Basically, activist immigration groups have attempted to overwhelm the system — and to a certain extent, it's worked. In Washington state, DOJ didn't have sufficient personnel to respond to the flurry of habeas petitions, so they were basically being defaulted — meaning the court would grant the petitions because there was no one opposing them.

Not anymore. Our friend Shipwreckedcrew explains it like this:

Now that the District Courts won't have the benefit of issuing "default" judgments against DOJ since every petition is going to be contested, SCOTUS might feel the urgency to step in. Next will be the automatic appeal by DOJ of every District Court ruling they lose. If the Courts are going to allow DOJ's resources to be taxed by immigrant advocacy groups, DOJ is going to make the Judicial branch share in the pain. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) November 25, 2026

Now that the District Courts won't have the benefit of issuing "default" judgments against DOJ since every petition is going to be contested, SCOTUS might feel the urgency to step in. Next will be the automatic appeal by DOJ of every District Court ruling they lose. If the Courts are going to allow DOJ's resources to be taxed by immigrant advocacy groups, DOJ is going to make the Judicial branch share in the pain.

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Seems about right.

LIGHTER FARE

🥺

She got adopted by a kitten..🐈🐾😍 https://t.co/q6NuEuEpin — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 24, 2026

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