As RedState has reported, Massachusetts has been one of the main targets for federal immigration enforcement agents ever since President Trump was sworn in back in January 2025, thanks to the "sanctuary" state's commitment to shielding criminal illegal aliens from accountability.

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Boston in particular has been the scene of countless enforcement operations despite actions taken by woketivist Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu to prevent agents from enforcing laws passed by Congress. Here's one example of the type of people Wu and the state's governor, Democrat Maura Healey, are okay with roaming the streets:

These are the types of sick criminal aliens that Gov. Healey and Mayor Wu seek to protect. — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) August 17, 2026

NEW: ICE Boston announces the arrests of five illegal aliens who are wanted for murder in their home countries, including several with Interpol Red Notice warrants for their arrest. All were wandering freely on the streets of MA & CT. ICE thread w/ info on each below 👇🏻 https://t.co/O2iUKqqS1p — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

There was also this: Sanctuary City Ignored ICE Detainer on Illegal Alien Accused of Rape.

The latest case of a Massachusetts-based illegal alien being caught by ICE doesn't appear to involve anyone with a violent history, but the person caught does have another kind of interesting history: he recently won the Massachusetts State Lottery. His name is Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, and according to the Fall River Reporter news outlet, he won a $1 million prize just days ago:

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ariel Velasquez of East Boston is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Velasquez chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on saving and investing the winnings.

Except that money now will likely be put towards "investing" in a good lawyer, because Velasquez-Morales is now in the custody of ICE.

Fox News' Bill Melugin had more:

Per three ICE sources, early this morning, ICE's Boston office arrested last week's $1 million winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery, a man who I'm told is a Salvadoran illegal alien and wanted ICE fugitive who has had an outstanding final deportation order since April 2014 after first crossing the border illegally near Roma, TX in 2013. I’m told his full name is Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, and the MA State Lottery posted a photo of him on their Facebook page three days ago showing him smiling and holding the $1 million check they awarded to him on November 18th (last Wednesday). They say he bought the winning ticket at a market in East Boston.

He went on to note that "I'm told by ICE sources that when ICE Boston moved in to arrest him in East Boston this morning, he immediately fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and the incident was captured on multiple officers' body cameras." He also shared that the Massachusetts State Lottery is, per state law, open to anyone 18 years of age or older, whether they are here legally or not.

Velasquez-Morales' state lottery win and subsequent arrest brought up some important questions Gov. Healey needs to answer, most notably as to whether she believes an illegal alien with alleged deportation orders should "beat out US citizens for the prize." Melugin says he's asked the question but has not heard back:

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I've reached out to MA Governor Maura Healey's office for comment on this story, as the governor appoints several members of the MA State Lottery Commission that decides the rules. I also asked if she's okay with an alleged illegal alien ICE fugitive w/ a deportation order beating out US citizens for the prize. I will update if and when I hear back.

BREAKING: Per three ICE sources, early this morning, ICE's Boston office arrested last week's $1 million winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery, a man who I'm told is a Salvadoran illegal alien and wanted ICE fugitive who has had an outstanding final deportation order since April 2014 after first crossing the border illegally near Roma, TX in 2013. I’m told his full name is Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, and the MA State Lottery posted a photo of him on their Facebook page three days ago showing him smiling and holding the $1 million check they awarded to him on November 18th (last Wednesday). They say he bought the winning ticket at a market in East Boston. I'm told by ICE sources that when ICE Boston moved in to arrest him in East Boston this morning, he immediately fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and the incident was captured on multiple officers body cameras. I've attached a photo of him in ICE custody after his arrest this morning, courtesy of ICE source. Under MA law, you don't have to be a U.S. citizen or even prove any type of legal status in the U.S. to participate in the MA State Lottery, you just have to prove you're above age 18. I've reached out to MA Governor Maura Healey's office for comment on this story, as the governor appoints several members of the MA State Lottery Commission that decides the rules. I also asked if she's okay with an alleged illegal alien ICE fugitive w/ a deportation order beating out US citizens for the prize. I will update if and when I hear back. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 24, 2026

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It once again begs the bigger question in all of this: Why do Democrats prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens? They don't seem to be able - or willing - to answer that question for some reason...

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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