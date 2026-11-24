As RedState has reported, the leadership battle in the Senate going on between Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has been heating up in recent days.

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Schumer's acting more and more like a Nervous Nellie amid restlessness among caucus members and Democrat senators-elect, while Van Hollen is prancing around with some cheeky El-Sayed-infused bravado, "humbly" portraying himself as the rebellious insurgent who is fighting for the future of the party in his bid to become Senate Majority Leader in the 120th Congress.

In many respects, the future of the Democrat Party is on the line in this Senate contest, and a twisted argument Van Hollen has been making as the date for the vote draws closer (December 1) just shows how dangerously close they are getting to the point of no return in terms of ceding it to the extremists and fruitcakes for good. These people have been itching to wrest control of it from the establishment types who, at least on the surface, have demonstrated somewhat of a willingness not to completely drag it over a cliff.

And if depraved arguments like the ones Van Hollen made below, about how Schumer isn't the right leader the party needs because he's not a "big tent" guy when it comes to endorsing and supporting antisemitic, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas types like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, work, then that point will at long last have been reached:

Chris Van Hollen calls out Chuck Schumer for not endorsing Zohran Mamdani: “I remember having a conversation with him about the need for a big tent party…endorsing Mayor Mamdani when he became the Democratic nominee. Senator Schumer didn’t do that.” https://t.co/N6oB2HJdEn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2026

Future Senate Democrat Leader Chris Van Hollen wants more far-left extremists and terrorist sympathizers in the Senate. “I’m not going to jump into contested, open Democratic primaries." Far-left Democrats Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan are "two wonderful new colleagues." https://t.co/OJyvbC1Dgv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2026

Relatedly, CNN noted that Van Hollen hasn't always held that view on endorsing candidates in contested primaries - he benefited from it years ago and engaged in the practice when he led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and then the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) at a later point:

NEW: Van Hollen is attacking Schumer for meddling in primaries in his bid for majority leader. But he called the practice “essential” as DCCC chair, the DSCC intervened under his leadership, and Harry Reid tried to clear the field for CVH’s own Senate run. https://t.co/7mC2BT4qps https://t.co/4wYv0CEFpB — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 24, 2026

Now, considering the above as well as the stunt he pulled with visiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, we already know that Van Hollen is quite the performative, opportunistic, two-faced Democrat. That trip to El Salvador was undoubtedly done with the thought in mind that he would either run for higher office or challenge Schumer after the fall midterms - because the natives were already indicating they were hungry for that change.

But think about what Van Hollen is saying to his fellow Senate Democrats here: Let's punish Schumer, who is the most powerful elected Jewish person in the United States, for the apparent crime of drawing the line at openly anti-Israel, antisemitic Democrats in his party.

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As far as I'm concerned, Democrats can rip each other to shreds over this issue and any other, as well as over the leadership battle on the whole. Dems in Disarray drama almost always helps Republicans in the short term, at bare minimum, and I am down with that.

But if I were a Democrat, if I heard any "leader" suggest that another was insufficiently loyal to the party because they refused to back candidates whose positions would ultimately lead to the forced eradication of that person's people if followed through to their logical conclusion, I'd run, not walk away and never look back. It's a shame that in this day and age there aren't more Democrat voters and elected officials who are willing to take a stand against this. It really shouldn't be that hard. It just shouldn't be.

Senate Democrats - not just the Jewish ones - but all of them have a choice to make here in the next week, and where they go on the issue of who will be their leader in the next Congress will tell us a lot. But even if they don't end up picking Van Hollen, the fact that there is any "debate" at all on this topic already tells us that a growing number of them are too far gone.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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