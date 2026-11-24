As the late, great Paul Harvey used to say, it's not one world.

In Iran, a young woman, a singer, gave a concert on her YouTube channel, in which she performed for the camera without a hijab. Now, because of that, an Iranian court has sentenced her and four members of her crew to 74 lashes each for that affront. The sentence was carried out in the city of Qom.

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This is not the act of a civilized society.

Iranian authorities subjected a female singer and four members of her concert team to 74 lashes each Monday after she defied the Islamic Republic’s restrictions on women by performing without a hijab in a viral YouTube concert, their lawyers said. Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and her four male co-defendants were flogged in the Iranian city of Qom, defense attorney Mostafa Nili told Iranian news outlet Emtedad, according to Reuters. The five were also banned from traveling abroad and engaging in artistic and musical activities for two years.

Bear in mind that these 74 lashes, which could result in permanent scarring, were levied on these young people because Parastoo Ahmadi dared to sing without covering her hair. That's all she did. And you'll note that it wasn't just the beating; they are also being barred from travel and from performing.

The people of Iran have only as much freedom as the mullahs allow, which isn't much.

One of the defendants’ lawyers told the BBC Monday that efforts to overturn the ruling, reduce the punishment or suspend its enforcement had failed. Defense attorneys also sought to postpone the flogging, but authorities insisted on carrying out the sentence immediately. The punishment sparked outrage among Iranian artists and human rights advocates, who condemned the regime’s restrictions on women and artistic expression. Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), told the BBC that Ahmadi’s flogging was "a flagrant violation of her fundamental rights" and demonstrated the authorities’ determination to suppress women’s freedoms and punish those who challenge discriminatory laws.

Yes, this punishment has and should spark outrage. It's an act of raw savagery. But coming from Iran, or indeed most of the majority-Muslim world, this is savagery, but it's not all that unusual.

The facts are these: The subjects of Iran have no fundamental rights, in the eyes of their rulers. They have no freedoms. They are not allowed to deviate from the 16th-century moral and legal code, that code adhered to by their rulers. And there are elements in the Islamic world that want to take that show on the road.

It's as I've been saying and writing for years: This is not a conflict of civilizations. It's not a conflict of cultures. It is a conflict of civilization vs. barbarity, and the act of whipping a beautiful young woman who only wants to sing, and who didn't even do so live but in a YouTube video, just illustrates that point.

Every single member of the catastrophically stupid "Queers for Palestine" movement should be required to watch this innocent young woman, suffering a savage beating because she didn't cover her hair. And this should serve as a stunning illustration of why Iran, sooner or later, one way or another, is going to have to be dealt with.

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