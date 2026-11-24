Leftist Democrats are going all in on trying to push Medicare for All. They think they have a better chance with the new Democrat-controlled House and Senate.

Advertisement

One of the people trying this gambit is the incoming senator from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, saying he'd call it Trump Care if people were for it. Of course, that would make some radical Democrats probably vote against it.

But Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) dunked all over him, saying he could call it "free kittens for all" but that wouldn't change what a stinker the idea was, and that the math wasn't working.

This apparently disturbed El-Sayed and his brittle ego, who responded by claiming that Kennedy spelled his name with three Ks, implying he was in the KKK. He also claimed that Kennedy's whole political philosophy was about "denying you your basic needs." The government isn't supposed to be about providing your "basic needs." Apparently, El-Sayed's "philosophy" is about government controlling your "needs." If government is providing your "needs," they can also cut them off, which is one of the reasons socialism doesn't work.

Sen. Kennedy was asked about El-Sayed's unhinged response. Kennedy nuked him by pointing out El-Sayed's basic problem: the things he says when he opens his mouth.

🚨 LMFAO! Sen. John Kennedy just DROPPED this line on Senator-elect Abdul El Sayed calling him racist "I believe in free speech — how else would we know who the IDIOTS are?" "I try not to worry too much what anyone thinks about me. Except DOGS. I really like dogs, I care what DOGS think. Otherwise, Abdul can say what he wants. He does support Medicare for All." El Sayed implied Kennedy wears KKK "bed sheets" Now both men are about to serve together in the Senate starting in January Never back down to Abdul! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

"I believe in free speech — how else would we know who the idiots are?" Kennedy replied. He's so right on that.

"I try not to worry too much what anyone thinks about me. Except dogs. I really like dogs, I care what dogs think. Otherwise, Abdul can say what he wants. He does support Medicare for All."

He pointed out how this plan was from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and he'd tried to see Sanders' point of view on the matter, but he said he "can't get his head that far up his rear end."

Kennedy said he wanted cheaper, better healthcare, but that this Medicare for All plan would get rid of Medicare, Medicaid, and all the private health insurance plans. Then he explained that after you got rid of things that worked, you'd still have to pay for this "free healthcare" and it would cost $3.5 trillion a year.

As Kellyanne Conway noted, that doesn't sound very "affordable." And, of course, what's left out is the taxes that would likely be increased, not to mention the wait times and problems with getting care that such programs have.

Bottom line — as we saw with Obamacare, the more the government gets involved, the worse things seem to get, and the more costs go up.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.