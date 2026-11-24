Amazon MGM Studios has named Robert Pattinson the next James Bond, and the argument over who should stand next to him started almost immediately.

Every 007 film requires an iconic Bond girl. The studio hasn't announced who will fill that role.

Advertisement

But that didn't stop Variety from publishing a list of 19 actresses it would like to see bestowed with the honor. One name got a very peculiar sales pitch. Hunter Schafer, a transgender actress from "Euphoria," was treated like an historic catch.

"Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she'd be a damn good one," the magazine gushed.

"We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies — and just imagine the looks on that press tour!" they added.

Isn't that what it's all about, really? Intentionally drawing attention by forcing the LGBT agenda down viewers' throats?

Tim Graham, executive editor of the Media Research Center's NewsBusters, explained to Fox News what the move was really about.

"They can only turn to this spin when Amazon failed to transform the James Bond character into a black woman this time around," Graham said. "Journalists should refrain from telling Hollywood how to remake the classics. But they know Hollywood is woke enough to take them seriously."

RedState’s Kyle Becker already hailed Pattinson's casting as a rejection of identity politics. What would come next was pretty easy to predict. If they couldn't appease the woke left by reinventing Bond, maybe they could reinvent the Bond girl.

Fans, though, have other ideas. Riley Gaines, who has spent years fighting to keep men out of women's sports, nominated WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and posted photos from Sophie's new Maxim cover.

My nomination for the next Bond girl https://t.co/ElJY2pX3hw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2026

Sophie didn't hesitate to jump on the idea.

"Okay, but for real … I want to be the next Bond girl," she responded. "Someone help!"

Her post, by the way, has been viewed more than 5 million times, which demonstrates the level of interest Cunningham tends to generate. Take note, studio directors. 5 million+ views. 4.4 million+ followers on Instagram.

Sporting News reports she gained about 2.9 million Instagram followers between May and early November. That's more than the other 49 most-followed WNBA players gained combined.

Numbers don't lie.

After a season of taking heat for defending women's sports, she told Maxim, "I can't go anywhere anymore without people saying, 'Thank you for sticking up for women. Thank you for sticking up for girls.'"

She is the hottest commodity in sports today. And she supports girls, while Variety's pick pretends to be one. But does she have the acting chops to pull off a solid Bond girl?

Clay Travis had a different leading lady in mind. Travis says the studio should stop overthinking it and cast the better actress from "Euphoria."

Sophie Cunningham wants to be a Bond girl, but Sydney Sweeney is the obvious choice. Put her in the next James Bond movie and you'll make hundreds of millions of dollars. We've seen what she can do for brands. Amazon MGM, don't overthink this. Just mint money. https://t.co/E7VDkxmN9B — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2026

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney does have the acting chops to put her out front. And that Novig ad would help her pitch to the studios.

Plus, she's already had Sophie in her corner when the left came after her ads.

Amazon passed on turning James Bond into a diversity experiment. Great. Now ticket buyers are pointing at two women who look the part as his leading lady.

The studio can listen to them, or it can take advice from people who think the next Bond girl doesn’t need to be an actual girl. The first Bond dude. Why not just cast Dylan Mulvaney and have the movie's opening night sponsored by Bud Light?

If box-office scoring is the ultimate goal, as it should be, the choice for Bond girl is pretty obvious. Who would you like to see play the part?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.