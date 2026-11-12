New: Chris Van Hollen Makes His Move Against Chuck Schumer

Well before the election, one of the things the Democrat Senate nominees were being asked was if they would be supporting Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as their leader in the event they were elected.

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Some, like Kansas' Adam Hamilton, Maine's Troy Jackson, and Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed, indicated they wouldn't, with El-Sayed going so far as to suggest - before and after the election - an alternative to Schumer: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

His rationale, in part, has been things like "[Van Hollen is] willing to take risks when it matters. Flying down to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a real risk…he went to check up on his constituent. That’s what leadership is about."

Van Hollen has demurred on the topic for weeks when questioned about it, and only recently indicated - through staffers - that he might be interested in challenging the longtime Democrat leader of the Senate, who has had a falling out among some of the more progressive members over the last two years due to what they have viewed as his failure to more aggressively oppose the Trump administration.

On Thursday night, Van Hollen made it official that he would challenge Schumer for the role:

“In this election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies — but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” Van Hollen said in a statement. Van Hollen’s move follows attempts by grassroots progressives — and some newly elected Democratic senators — to draft him for the position as some seek an alternative to Schumer. “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. This is not about any one person — it’s about answering the call of the American people. That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader,” he added.

In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 13, 2026

Already, he's moving to appeal to the socialist/anti-Israel wing:

PSAKI: Does that mean there would be no money taken by the DSCC from AIPAC if you were the leader? VAN HOLLEN: My view is that we shouldn't take any AIPAC money at the DSCC. https://t.co/U782Pkk0Vq — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2026

Schumer reacted on X by suggesting he already had the votes to retain his leadership post and boasted of the Democrats' election night victories:

I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 13, 2026

So far, here is what we know about who supports who:

Senators backing Van Hollen: 🔵 Sanders 🔵 El-Sayed Senators backing Schumer: 🔵 Kelly 🔵 King — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 13, 2026

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El-Sayed wasted no time being among the first to issue a statement of support, saying “Michiganders demand money out of politics, money in pockets, and Medicare for All. Senator Chris Van Hollen offers both the courage to go toe-to-toe with the Trump administration to deliver for working people and the experience to maneuver the Senate caucus. It’s why he has my full support to lead our caucus.”

Already, some Democrat-aligned groups are pledging to primary anyone who sides with Schumer during next month's vote:

NYT reports that WFP, MoveOn and Indivisible are behind Van Hollen and threatening to primary any Senate Dems up for reelection next year who continue backing Schumer: https://t.co/dXEcckY7ob https://t.co/CTDrBzQJnr — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) November 13, 2026

We'll keep you posted on developments. Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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