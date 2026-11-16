Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) - the guy who embarrassed himself over the illegal alien, "Maryland Man," Kilmar Abrego Garcia - recently threw his hat in the ring to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the Majority Leader position in the incoming Congress.

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He's so desperate for the position, he even put out a video ad pitching himself, apparently hoping that would influence folks on the left to call senators to encourage them to vote for him.

While Van Hollen admits to being the underdog, he's claiming he has support, but he wouldn't name who is supporting him during an interview with political correspondent Will Steakin of The Politico. Van Hollen asserted that part of the problem is that people fear retaliation and retribution, which is one of the reasons why he said there's a need for change.

Chris Van Hollen says more Democrats support him as Majority Leader but are afraid of Chuck Schumer: "People feel they can be retaliated against. There’s a fear of retribution.” https://t.co/4vPDFAdupP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2026

So wait. Is he suggesting the alleged "party of democracy" is fearful of their leaders' possible retribution against them? That doesn't sound very democratic. You mean they aren't who they've been telling us they are? The party that threatens Republicans with retribution is using it against their own as well? Do tell us more. He just revealed what a scummy outfit they are.

We've already seen claims like this from Rep.-elect Don Leonord (OH-15), about the House Speaker race. He noted that "senior Democrats" threatened to make his life "hell" if he didn't support current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) for the speakership role in the new Congress.

Van Hollen claimed Schumer was trying to move the Majority Leader vote up, which he called a sign of weakness. People close to Schumer denied that.

NEW: Van Hollen tells Playbook he has support to block an effort to fast-track Schumer’s leadership election — and warns Senate Dems fear “retribution” for opposing Schumer “Let’s not rush into a coronation,” he says Folks close to Schumer say he hasn’t tried to move up the vote. — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 16, 2026

Then, even as Van Hollen was proclaiming that there's a need for a change, so Democrats should vote for him, he also told Steakin that he supports Jeffries for House Speaker.

Van Hollen tells me he supports Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker: “He has never served as Speaker and he should be given the opportunity to bring the caucus together in this moment.” https://t.co/ezl8CemhQD — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 16, 2026

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The senator noted that Jeffries has "been the minority leader, but he's not served as speaker before," adding that he thinks the congressman "should be given an opportunity to bring the caucus, uh, together in this moment."

Oh. So I guess "change" doesn't matter when it comes to Jeffries; it only matters when it means Van Hollen would get power. Now Van Hollen just ticked off a lot of the leftist base who want both Jeffries and Schumer gone. He also may think he's making some kind of deal to get more support to take out Schumer.

We'll have to see, but the numbers still look favorable to Schumer at this point, and that's going to really anger many on the left if their leadership choices go down after all this.

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