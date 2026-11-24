The Trump administration is taking a bit of a victory lap as it touts some impressive results from its efforts to crack down on international scam networks.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted the administration's enforcement efforts during a Tuesday press conference, revealing that federal law enforcement has been targeting criminal organizations that have stolen billions of dollars from Americans – and often target senior citizens and their retirement savings.

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Blanche pointed to President Trump's March executive order that directed federal agencies to crack down on cybercrime, fraud, and other predatory schemes targeting American citizens.

"Back in March of this year, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing a government-wide crackdown on scams, fraud, and predatory schemes," Blanche said, adding that the Department of Justice's (DOJ) enforcement efforts have involved "over $8B in intended loss."

.@AGToddBlanche: Back in March of this year, @POTUS signed an Executive Order directing a government-wide crackdown on scams, fraud, and predatory schemes. Since then, @TheJusticeDept has recovered over $8B in intended loss — the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history. https://t.co/A3Nqg5V4SI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

.@AGToddBlanch: Back in March of this year, @POTUS signed an Executive Order directing a government-wide crackdown on scams, fraud, and predatory schemes. Since then, @TheJusticeDept has recovered over $8B in intended loss — the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history.

According to a November 23 DOJ announcement, federal prosecutors have taken action in more than 400 cases involving more than 800 defendants across more than 85 federal districts since March 6.

And the numbers coming out of the FBI's global Operation Blackout are particularly eye-opening.

"We have seized nearly $17B in illicit funds, we have taken over more than 14,000 digital devices," Patel announced. "We have disrupted, dismantled, and literally leveled 29 scam compounds on four separate continents."

.@FBIDirectorKash lays out the results of Operation Blackout — a global @FBI enforcement campaign to combat cybercrime: "We have seized nearly $17B in illicit funds, we have taken over more than 14,000 digital devices… We have disrupted, dismantled, and literally leveled 29 scam compounds on four separate continents." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

.@FBIDirectorKash lays out the results of Operation Blackout — a global @FBI enforcement campaign to combat cybercrime: "We have seized nearly $17B in illicit funds, we have taken over more than 14,000 digital devices… We have disrupted, dismantled, and literally leveled 29 scam compounds on four separate continents."

As RedState's Ben Smith reported back in September, these aren't scammers who are operating out of their parents' basements. They are often quite sophisticated criminal operations that utilize fortified compounds and often force human trafficking victims to carry out the fraudulent schemes against unsuspecting Americans.

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Judging by the latest numbers from Blanche and Patel, federal authorities are going far beyond simply shutting down a few fraudulent websites and are actually getting to the heart of international crime networks. And this is welcome news for those of us who worry about our elderly parents falling victim to these kinds of scams.

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