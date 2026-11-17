If you were a betting person, the "smart" money on who will lead Senate Democrats in January, when they officially become the majority again, would be on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), at least according to all the punditry and the alleged folks in the know.

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Now, of course, when it comes to Schumer, it's never "smart" to align with him. But on a relative scale, between him and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), his challenger for the Senate Majority Leader role, it's between the devil and the deep blue sea. Neither is good, but probably one is worse, at least in terms of being more radical/extreme.

But I'm wondering, given how Schumer just reacted when he was asked about Van Hollen by a reporter during a presser.

“Does the Van Hollen candidacy reflect a shortcoming in your leadership?” a reporter asked.

Schumer was not happy with that question.

Chuck Schumer on the verge of a meltdown when asked about Chris Van Hollen running against him for Majority Leader. REPORTER: “Does the Van Hollen candidacy reflect a shortcoming in your leadership?” SCHUMER: “We ArE AlL uNiTeD tOgEtHeR." https://t.co/C6v53NgDsi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2026

"We are all united together!" he insisted. "I am confident I have the votes," he said angrily, sounding not at all confident and having a near-meltdown at the question. "We're united together, united together on lowering costs and ending corruption."

Yeah, you don't sound "all together" at all. As we reported, Van Hollen has even alleged there were colleagues who were fearful of retaliation and retribution if they didn't vote for Schumer.

Meanwhile, Iowa's Democrat Sen.-elect Josh Turek is playing it close to the vest, so that's another one that may slip away from Chuck.

Josh Turek won’t say who he is supporting for Majority Leader. REPORTER: Who are you planning on supporting? TUREK: "I met briefly with Senator Schumer. I also met briefly with Senator Van Hollen. I like both." https://t.co/s2dU6vXy0f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2026

Then there's this response from Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), the likely incoming Speaker of the House. There have been people moving against him as well, although he's in less danger than Schumer, for the simple reason there isn't a declared candidate against him, and the internal secret ballot vote for Speaker is on Wednesday. The name of Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) has been tossed around, but she hasn't said she is running.

Interestingly, Van Hollen has proclaimed that he supports Jeffries, and Jeffries, by comparison to Schumer, is looking pretty relaxed about the vote. But when Jeffries was asked on Tuesday about supporting Schumer, his response was more equivocal, although he has previously said he stood by him. Now, he claims he just needs to get through the next 24 hours.

Hakeem Jeffries dodges when asked why Chuck Schumer should be Majority Leader. HOST: “Why is he the best person to run the Democrat caucus in the Senate?” JEFFRIES: “I just got to get through the next 24 hours.” https://t.co/4hrwXDPy0k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2026

Finally, Schumer may not be happy because perhaps he's seen these numbers from CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten and the segment on whether the Democrats were going to "chuck" Chuck.

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Schumer is the least popular Dem Senate leader among Dems in at least 40 years (i.e. longest on record). His net favorability rating has fallen 56 pts among Dems since the beginning of last year to -9 pts. Why? Dems don't think their leadership is fighting Trump enough. https://t.co/Ngai3sQv6P — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 17, 2026

Enten pointed out how Schumer's favorability with Democrat voters had shifted 56 points to the negative since the start of President Donald Trump's second term. He is "down there in the Hudson River," Enten declared. "The call is coming from inside the house...Chuck Schumer, you are in deep trouble," he noted.

However, that's different from how he will fare in the leadership vote, although it's certainly likely to influence some of the senators. Enten is still seeing that the odds are with Schumer for the leadership role. If he wins again, that's likely to make the Democrat voters feel that they've been ignored and sold down the river again.

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