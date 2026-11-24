All those Americans hitting the road this week for Thanksgiving travel have something extra to be thankful for: gas prices have plunged in the three weeks since the midterm elections.

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And, in some parts of the country, the numbers are pretty astonishing.

Back on November 3 (Election Day), the national average for one gallon of regular gasoline was $4.14. Fast-forward three weeks and that number has dropped to approximately $3.61, a decline of 53 cents per gallon. That's around $8 in savings every time a driver fills up their 15-gallon tank.

It's a Thanksgiving miracle!

Drastic drop: Gas prices plummet overnight in time for Thanksgiving travel https://t.co/x1zhxK3Lpw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

.@6ABC: It's like magic. The major averages in Delaware, South Jersey, Philadelphia — all of them are below $4. https://t.co/o5iGP7Rt1L — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 24, 2026

Nowhere is the price drop more pronounced than it is in Cincinnati, Ohio, apparently. FOX19 there reports that gas prices plunged an additional six cents overnight Monday, bringing the local average to just $2.98 a gallon. That's a whopping $1.47 less than the $4.44 Cincinnati drivers were paying just one month ago.

Just across the river in northern Kentucky, motorists are paying an average of $3.29 per gallon, while Indiana drivers are seeing prices sitting at around $3.03.

It's been a while since most Americans have seen gas prices hovering around or below $3 a gallon, so this is certainly welcome news.

According to AAA's 2026 Thanksgiving travel forecast, over 80 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period running from November 24 through November 30. Of those, nearly 73 million of them will make the trip by car.

The dramatic fall in gas prices is particularly noteworthy given where things stood just a few short – and pre-midterm – weeks ago.

As RedState's Nick Arama reported on November 8, drivers had already started noticing significant relief at the pump in the days after the midterm elections.

There are likely several factors behind the sharp decline, including falling crude oil prices and the improved flow of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. There's also the seasonal switch to the less-expensive winter-blend of gasoline.

In addition, the Trump administration has also taken steps to ease fuel costs for Americans, including the implementation of short-term shipping and fuel-supply measures that are aimed at improving availability.

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As RedState previously noted, soaring gasoline prices were a major political concern for Republicans heading into the midterms. Unfortunately for the GOP, the most dramatic relief didn't show up until after voters had already cast their ballots.

President Trump has certainly taken note of the timing, writing in a November 20 post to Truth Social: "You notice the coincidence the oil price dropped like a rock the day after the election."

Whatever the reason for the falling prices, the timing couldn't be better for all those Americans about to hit the road – and it's certainly something for which we all can be thankful.

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