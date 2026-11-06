Watch: Newly-Elected NC Democrat Has History of Shockingly Violent Rhetoric Towards Stephen Miller

As RedState reported, some major moves were made in the White House on Friday in the aftermath of Tuesday's midterm election, which saw Democrats retake control of the House and Senate.

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It was announced that Susie Wiles, a longtime political advisor and confidante to President Donald Trump, would be departing from her role as White House Chief of Staff. In a Truth Social post, Trump confirmed the news, writing that "She has done a great job!" Trump also named Stephen Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff, as her replacement.

The change will be effective Monday, he noted, "I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026."

Perhaps more than most Trump administration figures, Miller has been a major thorn in the Left's side due primarily to his unapologetic defenses of both Trump and his immigration/deportation policies.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, there were some Democrat candidates for Congress who made it known where they stood on Miller. One, North Carolina 9th Congressional District contender Richard Ojeda, a failed West Virginia House and Senate candidate, took it to a whole new level of low when he spoke about Miller in comments made in March 2022, well ahead of his decision to run for office:

"Stephen Miller needs to be THUMPED! That guy's a freaking worm. I would be willing to go to jail for – I mean, how much [time] would I get for just cracking him a couple of times?" North Carolina congressional candidate Richard Ojeda said while recording one of his regular "Ojeda LIVE" live streams in March 2022. "I'd be willing to go to jail to kick the s--- out of him," he added. "I'd be more than happy to find myself in an elevator with him, and I'd whoop his a-- from the first floor to the fifth floor and be happy to go to jail."

Watch (language warning):

Democrat Congressional Candidate for NC-09 Richard Ojeda on Stephen Miller: “I'd be willing to go to jail to kick the shit out of him.” https://t.co/XztDEuHrqi — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 7, 2025

This wasn't the only violent rhetoric Ojeda, a retired Army Major, made towards a Trump ally. He also talked about a desire to "literally beat the sh*t out of" former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in this undated video:

Democrat nominee for Congress in NC-09 Richard Ojeda: “I wish General Flynn would be beaten. I would love to literally beat the shit out of him within an inch of his life.” Seems totally normal and stable https://t.co/OannijZaG8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

He wrote this about Flynn in a July 2023 post on X:

A 3-star General pleading the Fifth. Michael Flynn is a boot licking worm. As far as I am concerning he is a traitor to our democracy. He should lose everything to include military benefits. — Maj. (Ret.) Richard Ojeda (@Ojeda4America) July 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Ojeda narrowly won his campaign against Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman, flipping the seat by a roughly 6,000-vote margin out of the 271,000 or so votes cast in that race.

It should be noted that the congressman-elect is not the only newly elected Democrat who has a history of violent tendencies. Abdul El-Sayed, the DSA-backed Democrat who won the Michigan Senate race, repeatedly made reference to his physical characteristics and his supposedly superior athletic prowess during the campaign, and once insinuated that he would love to beat up his GOP opponent, Mike Rogers - who, at 63, is 20 years older than him - on a football field, as RedState reported:

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Since you’re too afraid to debate me, how about you “hold me accountable” on a football field instead. Tackle, no pads like we used to play when we were kids. I’d be happy to show you much I love football. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 12, 2026

On Election Day, El-Sayed put his hands on a reporter from the U.K. in a blatant act of intimidation when the journalist asked him a question he didn't like, as we also noted.

As for Ojeda, here's what he had to say in October of 2025 after his 2022 violent rhetoric against Miller resurfaced:

"The language I used in that video reflects my discontent with how political figures like Steven [sic] Miller are steering the nation I served for 24 years in the U.S. Army. I believe his conduct and the conduct of many who enable him to be a betrayal of our oath that I can not accept," the Democrat candidate said in a statement he sent to Fox News Digital. "That said, political violence has no place in our society. I know that better than most. When I first ran for state senate, I was beaten nearly to death on a creek bank simply for putting my name on the ballot in defense of my community. My family wasn't sure I’d make it out of the ER that night, and I won my seat from a hospital bed. I survived my attack, but as we know many others haven’t. Political violence has spiraled toward darkness in our country and I would not use those same words today."

Does he really regret what he said? It's doubtful, especially when you consider the increased level of tolerance - or, at the bare minimum, lack of concern - Democrats have shown towards the escalation of violent rhetoric and violence itself from their more far-left supporters in the Trump era.

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For instance, just this Friday, presumptive 2027 House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) proclaimed that "Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today."

In the aftermath of the September 2025 assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, it was revealed that Miller was one of several Trump administration officials who had to sell their homes and move themselves and their respective families into quarters on a military base due to persistent threats and acts of intimidation.

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