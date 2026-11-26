It's traditional on Thanksgiving for politicians to offer up their thanks and wish people well for the day.

But the incoming senator from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, had a different take on the day. He sounded like he was doing a bit of an imitation of Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) as he proffered advice on how to deal with your difficult uncle or other relatives who might be supportive of President Donald Trump. Listen as he tries to paint himself as the guy encouraging people to reach out to others (when he isn't challenging them to fight).

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A note of encouragement as you prepare for that conversation with that one uncle you only see on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/PiICpD2czU — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 25, 2026

This is actually a leftist problem - hating on people who think differently than they do, even if it's their relatives. Most normal people don't have this problem.

But even in this effort, El-Sayed can't quite do the spiel without being divisive. He characterizes the "problem" as a "neat trick" of "Donald Trump" to "tear us apart," and to "become the subject of every conversation." El-Sayed makes him the topic of this conversation. Not exactly "coming together" or unifying.

Excuse me, who you make the focus of your conversation is on you. If you are consumed with TDS and hatred of Trump, that's on you. If you're rejecting relatives because of that, that's on you. The problem isn't Trump - the problem is that you're allowing your leftist TDS to "trump" your fealty to your family or friends.

El-Sayed said he encourages people to "find the places they agree on," and speaks about - maybe - if you believe in Medicare for All, you believe in empathy. No, if you are empathetic, Medicare for All is the last thing you should wish on anyone. And what is he talking about with that, and "duty"? There's no "duty" to grab people's money to pay for socialist programs.

However, let's remember that just a few days ago, El-Sayed called Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) a KKK member because Kennedy pointed out the problems with Medicare for All. Some "exercise in healing our civics." Translation: he'll throw out this kind of pap on Thanksgiving to make himself sound open to others, but in reality he doesn't practice it himself. So much of what he generally does outside of this is divisive. How many people has he challenged to some kind of fight or a physical contest because of his small-man syndrome?

He also thought he could get on people's good side by saying he's rooting for the Detroit Lions.

Somehow, people saw right through this schtick.

El-Sayed's Thanksgiving "unity" message is all about blaming Trump. — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 26, 2026

El-Sayed just doing AOC Instagram videos like a bored teenager. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 26, 2026

Well, actually, like someone who thinks he can position himself for a presidential run at a later point.

Has El-Sayed checked in with his sister and given her any of this advice? Because it doesn't sound like she has the proper Thanksgiving spirit. This was her message - that just resurfaced - from Thanksgiving 2024.

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Abdul El-Sayed’s sister in a Thanksgiving message to Americans. https://t.co/hxQ8U3AxNE — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 26, 2026

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