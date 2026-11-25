Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is easy to dunk on because, well, she is Elizabeth Warren, she of the Fauxcahontas scandal, where she basically had to admit that she was not, in fact, of Native American heritage as she had previously claimed.

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But sometimes you just have to, if for no other reason than to shine a brighter light on the abject stupidity, moral bankruptcy, and financial illiteracy of our supposed intellectual betters on the Left.

The latest instance comes courtesy of an attack Warren launched against Amazon, which is an enemy of the Left thanks in part to the fact that its founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, is a billionaire and also an ally of sorts to President Donald Trump.

Being super-rich is a crime in and of itself, according to Democrats like Warren, but breaking bread with Trump is a bridge too far for the senator and her ilk, so they must be punished.

In an X post shared Tuesday, Warren played gotcha games with Amazon over its Black Friday deals, claiming they got "caught pricing items the same or higher during Black Friday than the month leading up to it."

1 in 3 Amazon Black Friday “deals” aren't real deals. Amazon's been caught pricing items the same or higher during Black Friday than the month leading up to it. While Americans struggle to afford the basics, Amazon is trying to trick them. That’s just plain wrong. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 24, 2026

In her next tweet, she shared a link to a report done by an advocacy group called Groundwork Collaboration, which revealed how they tracked Amazon's prices. "We collected prices for each product throughout 2024 and 2025 using Keepa, a third-party service that scrapes real-time pricing data from Amazon product pages," it stated on page seven of the report.

Suggesting someone got "caught" at something, as Warren did, makes it sound like they were trying to hide something nefarious from the public.

Except as others observed, it is kinda hard for Amazon to hide price fluctuations when they have a link to the price history of the products they sell either right next to or above the current price of the item:

I know you haven’t done your own shopping in decades but you can just hit the super convenient “Price History” button to see the last year of prices and decide for yourself if it is a deal.

The more you know. pic.twitter.com/B3SF0GKDot — Mark Federschmidt (@BoosterTribe) November 24, 2026

X user Eric Spencer went off, noting how this was more proof that Warren actually didn't give a rip about consumers, and was probably doing this as a "prelude" to an attempt at punishment for Amazon from the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress:

Here's how you can tell @SenWarren doesn't give a single f**k about consumers. Amazon provides price history right on the product page. Buyers can check the price history of an item to see if a deal is actually a deal. A commendable gesture on Amazon's part. If she actually cared about consumers getting ripped off, she would use her platform to educate people about this feature and encourage everyone to take advantage of it. Instead, she's throwing a temper tantrum over something that's a non-issue, likely as a prelude to imposing some sort of authoritarian legislation to punish the evil corporation. This is either attention seeking, power seeking, or both.

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I would say both, but there's something else to this, which Warren also conveniently (and purposely) left out. Groundwork Collaboration, according to Influence Watch, "is a left-of-center activist group with a particular focus on economic issues. It is a fiscally-sponsored project of the New Venture Fund, a 501(c)(3) arm of the Arabella Advisors 'dark money' network of liberal pass-through funding organizations."

"The organization was launched in 2018 to promote left-wing economic policies," they also noted. RedState guest columnist Amelia Hamilton did some digging into this group's practices as well, and filed this report Wednesday morning: Lefty Think-Tank Demands 'Corruption' Investigations — but Not for Red State Pharma Foes.

Equally revealing was finding out more about who the group's executive director, Lindsay Owens, Ph.D., is:

She was also an early founder of the organization. Prior to this, she served as a senior economic policy adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-CA) and was the deputy chief of staff and legislative director for both then-Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) and Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Ms. Owens was one of the authors of the report. One of the other authors of it, Breyon Williams, Ph.D., who "is the chief economist at Groundwork Collaborative," thanked Warren on X for sharing the link to the report, yet also did not disclose the close ties between the group and the senator in his tweet:

Thank you, @SenWarren, for helping shoppers see through the hype! For the full picture on Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday "deals," check out my co-authored report: https://t.co/aKcjaUeUe3 https://t.co/qbYUSzlu25 — Breyon Williams (@BreyonWilliams) November 24, 2026

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Isn't that something? An "economic think tank" that does not disclose in its report that it is a left-wing, dark-money-funded think tank to gullible readers puts out a report accusing Amazon of deeply deceptive pricing, and then that report gets amplified by a senator who will likely be heading up a powerful Senate committee that will put investigating Amazon over "issues" like this on its list of top priorities.

Except the "issue" doesn't appear to be an issue at all. And one of the report's authors, who is also the group's executive director, has close ties to Warren - who also did not share that information in either tweet.

So who is really guilty of the deep deception here? Amazon or Warren and Groundwork Collaboration?

I report, you decide.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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