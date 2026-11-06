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Clues Emerge on Why Trump Tapped Stephen Miller As New White House Chief of Staff

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Nov 06, 2026 6:33 PM
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Clues Emerge on Why Trump Tapped Stephen Miller As New White House Chief of Staff
AP Photo/John Locher

We're starting to get a clearer picture of why President Trump decided to swap longtime aide Susie Wiles for a new White House Chief of Staff, the current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, just days after Republicans' calamitous walloping in the midterm election.

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My colleague Susie Moore wrote earlier on Friday about the big news out of the People's House, with both Wiles and the president weighing in on the move, courtesy of our friend, Bill Melugin's breaking story in an X post

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" - President Donald J. Trump

Pres. Trump had more to say later in the afternoon, noting Miller's loyalty and political smarts.

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When a reporter asked him why the change now, his reply was simple.

"I wanted to make a change...Sometimes in life, you have to make moves," Trump said.

As you might expect, like almost everything happening in the wake of the election, with both houses of Congress being taken by the Democrats, there are plenty of people sharing their analysis of Trump's move here, including one Republican governor. 

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry (LA) hailed Miller as the "architect of the Trump policies." He said, "This is a role that he's played for a very, very long time. He's one of the smartest people I know on Capitol Hill...I think it's a great choice!" 

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FNC's Fox News Sunday anchor Bret Baier, reacting to the pick, asserted that Trump shows he's "girding for a battle," adding that Miller "is not the guy you're reaching out to Democrats with to make a deal on immigration."

He said Stephen Miller "is the person who has driven a lot of the immigration and deportation rules" put in place by Trump 47. 

It's something that Steve Cortes, a former adviser to both Pres. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, underlined in a reshare of Baier's remarks:

Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Pentagon Spokesman, Sean Parnell, showed support for Miller's promotion to WH Chief of Staff:

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Wiles is not the only person to leave the administration in recent days. As we wrote on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced her departure, and my colleague Teri Christoph wrote earlier on Friday about several others leaving the Justice Department, one with a connection to the John Brennan investigation.

At least in Stephen Miller's case, it sounds like Trump needed someone to hold firm on the values his administration has held up to this point, and Miller has the breadth of experience point locked down. Plus, he knows the America First agenda intimately.

Pop one open if you've got one; it's nearly the weekend, readers!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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