Clues Emerge on Why Trump Tapped Stephen Miller As New White House Chief of Staff

We're starting to get a clearer picture of why President Trump decided to swap longtime aide Susie Wiles for a new White House Chief of Staff, the current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, just days after Republicans' calamitous walloping in the midterm election.

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My colleague Susie Moore wrote earlier on Friday about the big news out of the People's House, with both Wiles and the president weighing in on the move, courtesy of our friend, Bill Melugin's breaking story in an X post,

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" - President Donald J. Trump

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 6, 2026

Pres. Trump had more to say later in the afternoon, noting Miller's loyalty and political smarts.

.@POTUS: "Stephen has been with me from the beginning. He gets it; very good politically. He'll do a great job. Great manager." https://t.co/Fks4KLaErt pic.twitter.com/bsJEBlG0sI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2026

When a reporter asked him why the change now, his reply was simple.

.@POTUS: "@StephenM will be the new Chief of Staff... I wanted to make a change. I think Susie has done a very good job, but... We gotta make moves. Sometimes in life, you have to make moves." https://t.co/UfQ3OXKPHh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2026

"I wanted to make a change...Sometimes in life, you have to make moves," Trump said.

As you might expect, like almost everything happening in the wake of the election, with both houses of Congress being taken by the Democrats, there are plenty of people sharing their analysis of Trump's move here, including one Republican governor.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry (LA) hailed Miller as the "architect of the Trump policies." He said, "This is a role that he's played for a very, very long time. He's one of the smartest people I know on Capitol Hill...I think it's a great choice!"

.@LAGovJeffLandry: "@StephenM is exactly the type of person you want standing next to the President." https://t.co/Fg20ud3oKQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2026

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FNC's Fox News Sunday anchor Bret Baier, reacting to the pick, asserted that Trump shows he's "girding for a battle," adding that Miller "is not the guy you're reaching out to Democrats with to make a deal on immigration."

"Stephen Miller is not the guy that you're reaching out to Democrats with to make a deal on immigration."



Fox News' @BretBaier says President Trump naming Miller chief of staff signals he is "girding for a battle" following Tuesday's election losses.



Baier says Susie Wiles… pic.twitter.com/s3lO4B7joA — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2026

He said Stephen Miller "is the person who has driven a lot of the immigration and deportation rules" put in place by Trump 47.

It's something that Steve Cortes, a former adviser to both Pres. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, underlined in a reshare of Baier's remarks:

No amnesty.



No "comprehensive immigration reform."



No reduction in immigration enforcement.



Mass deportations all the way through the 2028 election! https://t.co/0eqMM90UZu — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 6, 2026

Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Pentagon Spokesman, Sean Parnell, showed support for Miller's promotion to WH Chief of Staff:

STAND. FIGHT. DEFEND THE REPUBLIC. https://t.co/UIijccLqBk — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) November 6, 2026

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Wiles is not the only person to leave the administration in recent days. As we wrote on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced her departure, and my colleague Teri Christoph wrote earlier on Friday about several others leaving the Justice Department, one with a connection to the John Brennan investigation.

At least in Stephen Miller's case, it sounds like Trump needed someone to hold firm on the values his administration has held up to this point, and Miller has the breadth of experience point locked down. Plus, he knows the America First agenda intimately.

Pop one open if you've got one; it's nearly the weekend, readers!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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