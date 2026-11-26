Elon Musk has achieved some incredible things so far in his life.

He's done amazing things, including Tesla's self-driving cars, SpaceX catching Starship with "chopsticks," which is going to open up space travel by making the ship reusable, and Neuralink helping increase the capabilities of people with disabilities.

Advertisement

What he's done to help people have freer speech on X was also a tremendous boon to humanity. He put himself at great risk with that, and made an even bigger target for the Democrats by daring to want to cut government spending with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Then, on top of all that, as we reported, he committed to a tremendously generous gift to America's children.

Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

But the real benefit is what it's going to be worth in the future as space travel expands. If they hold onto that, it can be incredibly valuable.

Tech influencer Stephen Mark Ryan commented on X, "Name a more awesome act of philanthropy."

That's when Elon responded - with an even more awesome act of philanthropy.

@stevenmarkryan I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

"I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year," Musk replied.

The worth of that gift could be astronomical. This is billions more - every year - than what he committed to the day before. That is probably the largest gift ever. Then all those people benefit from SpaceX's success.

This is the guy who the Democrats want to prosecute into the ground and whose companies they want to nationalize (translate: steal). Yet, he cares more about America and America's children than they ever could. When has any Democrat ever done anything that even comes close?

🚨🚨Elon just turned every kid in America into a SpaceX shareholder — forever. Not a one-time gift. Ongoing equity, every single year. Most billionaires write checks. He’s creating owners. Absolute king move. https://t.co/utawq0zKk7 — Politics On 𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) November 26, 2026

How could anyone not welcome that and think that's a wonderful thing? This is everything the Left says they want - redistribution, but given willingly. Yet, some were still upset.

Socialists: “Elon Musk has too much money and needs to share his wealth!” *Musk shares his wealth. Socialists: “Not like that!” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 26, 2026

Elon was clearly on a legendary run of kindness. He even took in a rescue dog as well.

Loki has officially found his forever home with none other than Elon Musk! While in town, Elon stopped by Happy Hearts Dog Rescue, where he was introduced to Loki. Loki will be staying at Elon's Austin home, beginning an exciting new chapter surrounded by love, companionship and plenty of adventures. We're incredibly excited for Loki and his new family. Every rescue dog deserves a happy heart, and this little guy's future is looking out of this world!

Advertisement

Loki has officially found his forever home with none other than Elon Musk! ❤️🐾 While in town, Elon stopped by Happy Hearts Dog Rescue, where he was introduced to Loki. Loki will be staying at Elon's Austin home, beginning an exciting new chapter surrounded by love, companionship and plenty of adventures. We're incredibly excited for Loki and his new family. Every rescue dog deserves a happy heart, and this little guy's future is looking out of this world! 🚀 — Happy Hearts Dog Rescue (@happyheartsdog) November 25, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.