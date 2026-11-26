Cobalt is one of those things that isn't always on everyone's radar. The global price for cobalt isn't something we get bombarded with, as we do with oil prices. It isn't advertised in neon lights on every street like gasoline prices. But cobalt is a vital material in our modern lifestyles, with many applications ranging from batteries to microchips to medicines, and the issue is that much of the world's recoverable stocks of cobalt are found in one nation: Congo.

Advertisement

Now, in response to cobalt prices dropping, Congo has announced another suspension of cobalt exports, effective November 30. It's not the first time they've done this.

In one stroke, the world's largest cobalt producer by far is withdrawing its entire supply from the global market: Starting November 30, 2026, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is suspending all cobalt exports until further notice. Several futures contracts on China's Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange immediately surged to their daily upper limits; the December contract climbed to 316 yuan per kilogram—the highest level since August 18. This is hardly surprising, as the move by Congolese regulator ARECOMS marks a major geopolitical intervention in the global battery supply chain, whose full impact depends on how quickly existing Chinese inventories are depleted.

The move had the presumably intended effect: Global cobalt prices are on the way up. As of this writing, the global price is, by one report, at $38,540 per metric ton, and has trended sharply upward following the slump that triggered the embargo. Beginning November 30, Congo won't be exporting cobalt.

The news had an immediate impact on financial markets: On the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange, contracts for November, December and May hit their upper price limits during morning trading. For market observers, the breadth of the move matters more than the percentage increase: The fact that all maturities through May hit their limits shows that traders are pricing in a supply squeeze lasting several months rather than a brief dip in supply. The price surge was accompanied by strong share-price gains for Chinese processors such as Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt (+12.5 percent) and Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt (+11 percent).

This is the second such embargo in the last few years.

Unlike some other materials, including some rare earth minerals, United States domestic stocks of cobalt are relatively modest. The top nations with cobalt reserves, measured in metric tons, are:

Congo (6M)

Australia (1.7M)

Russia (800K)

Indonesia (760K)

Cuba (500K)

Philippines (260K)

Canada (220K)

Madagascar (100K)

Turkey (91K)

The United States comes in 10th with 70,000. Our domestic reserves are scattered around, as well, complicating the mining prospects.

In the United States, cobalt could be derived as a byproduct from mineral deposits that primarily produce other metals, including nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. The inclusion of a particular mineral deposit or prospect in this database is not meant to imply that it has economic potential. Rather, these entries were included to capture the characteristics of the deposits and prospects in the United States and its territories that have the largest cobalt resources. These deposits and prospects occur in Alaska, California, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Tennessee.

Advertisement

So, once again, life may have just gotten a little more complicated — and a little more expensive.

Editor's Note: Don't miss RedState's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.