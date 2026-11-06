Big News: Susie Wiles Out As WH Chief of Staff (Updated)

We've already seen some shake-ups in the Trump administration in the aftermath of Tuesday's elections. Several high-ranking Department of Justice officials have announced their departures.

Advertisement

On Friday, comes another big move. According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, Susie Wiles is out as White House Chief of Staff and will be replaced by current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

BREAKING: President Trump announces he's replacing WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with WH Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller beginning Monday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

Wiles herself confirmed the news via a post on her X account:

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide additional updates as they become available.

Update - 2:25 PM Eastern:

President Trump has now weighed in on the move as well:

https://t.co/5VCqv1qISG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2026

I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.