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Big News: Susie Wiles Out As WH Chief of Staff (Updated)

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Nov 06, 2026 2:02 PM
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Big News: Susie Wiles Out As WH Chief of Staff (Updated) BREAKING
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've already seen some shake-ups in the Trump administration in the aftermath of Tuesday's elections. Several high-ranking Department of Justice officials have announced their departures.

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On Friday, comes another big move. According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, Susie Wiles is out as White House Chief of Staff and will be replaced by current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Wiles herself confirmed the news via a post on her X account:

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.  

Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. 

More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.

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This is a developing story. RedState will provide additional updates as they become available. 

Update - 2:25 PM Eastern:

President Trump has now weighed in on the move as well:

I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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