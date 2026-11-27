Never let it be said that there is much about President Trump that is conventional. He's apparently fond of composing his own social media posts, rather than letting a team of writers and spinmeisters produce carefully crafted statements. His Thanksgiving message, delivered Thursday via his Truth Social platform, is no exception.

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https://t.co/ROGaujw5FA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2026

The president's post is lengthy; you can also read it on Truth Social. Here are some key points.

The president writes:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT! Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.

These kinds of adjustments, to be fair, are pretty routine, although it's true that this one came at an awkward moment in the midterms.

The president continues:

Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.

That's a rather backhanded well-wish, but it's warranted in this case. Since the midterms, we've seen a lot of Democrats and socialists (but I repeat myself) getting rather full of themselves, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's laughable comments about the economy and pies to renewed attacks on our electoral system of electing presidents. The proposals coming from the left now would be an economic disaster.

The president presses on to discuss renovations to the White House:

I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House. It hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years. I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country. Today, it has never looked better, and will soon have the Ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years.

The ballroom has been a bone of contention since the beginning, and Democrats who are claiming to be worried about the expense apparently can't see their own hypocrisy. The only time Democrats are worried about spending taxpayer money is if there is a Republican proposal on the table, or if it is funding for the military or border enforcement, or if it's something associated in any way with President Trump. The fact is that the White House, like anything, requires upkeep, and that's a large part of what the president is describing here. As for the ballroom, if the attempt by an armed wacko to attack the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner proves anything, it proves the need for a more controlled venue for events of this nature.

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And finally, the president touts his administration's efforts to detain and remove illegal alien criminals.

Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!

Again, another sort of backhanded well-wishing. Removing people in the country illegally was a keystone of Donald Trump's three presidential campaigns, and he's seeing it done; many of us would like to see it done faster, but this is what we voted for. We've seen too many high-profile incidents: Rachel Morin, Jocelyne Nungaray, Laken Riley — and another victim, a 12-year-old girl attacked and raped by an illegal alien, only days ago. We've had enough.

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So, this was a set of very typically Trumpian Thanksgiving wishes. The president does have a knack for saying exactly what he thinks, and that's for sure and for certain.

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