Watch: El-Sayed Puts His Hands on Reporter in Heated Exchange

Michigan had a lot of red flags and other warning signs when it came to Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Unfortunately, even with all the issues, even with Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and some other Democrats calling him out on those issues, Michigan still decided to elect him to the Senate. Someone who couldn't condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who couldn't tell you who was the bigger threat to the U.S. between Israel and Iran, and someone who kept trying to deflect whenever he was asked about possible connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. That's before you even get to the bad policy, like socking people with taxes for his healthcare proposals.

Advertisement

Beyond that, what keeps coming up is the constant obnoxiousness/aggressiveness, particularly when he's asked a question that he doesn't like by a reporter. He talks over them, deflects by asking his own question, or tells them flat-out he's just not going to answer it if they ask something he thinks they shouldn't be asking him.

We saw that in a video when a Sky News reporter, James Matthews, tried to ask him a question on Tuesday.

Michigan's Democratic candidate for Senate Abdul El-Sayed confronted @jamesmatthewsky, telling him he wouldn't answer his questions as he wants "zero" votes in the UK. Watch the heated exchange between the two. Watch our live coverage of the US midterms➡️ https://t.co/hrELyhg17W — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 3, 2026

"Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan? So why would I care to have a conversation with you?" he asks the reporter rudely. Um, maybe because if you serve in the U.S. Senate, you would actually have to deal with questions from all kinds of media, including foreign media and questions you might not like.

"You're a journalist in the U.K. You know how many votes I want to get in the U.K.?" he asked, putting his hands on the reporter's shoulders in a power-controlling move. "Zero!" he proclaimed. "I don't care what you think or the questions you ask," he added.

Incredible that El-Sayed would behave this way. He's so full of himself, and he thinks he can talk down to people. And he wants to be on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee? Why would anyone put him on that committee or even want to?

El-Sayed's behavior did not go over well with people who watched him. And this is the first look at him that he's sending out to some of the rest of the world.

Pathetic, and very patronising, by @AbdulElSayed . He should show more respect to the UK and one of our best journalists. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2026

If politicians refuse to answer journalists’ questions, don’t be surprised if they behave like this with the electorate once they’re in power. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) November 4, 2026

The bully boy physical aggression from El-Sayed here is deeply uncomfortable to watch. And then you remember that this guy is now a *senator*. Ugh. — Sarah Deech ☕️ (@londonette) November 4, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.