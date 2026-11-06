Hakeem Jeffries Flips Out Over Stephen Miller Pick, Levels Vile Threat Against Him

There was a big shake-up at the White House on Friday.

As we reported, the White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, announced that she was leaving.

President Donald Trump said she would be moving over to the Trump political operation.

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The President announced that the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, would be taking her place.

You could see both him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio boarding a helicopter at the White House to go to an afternoon event in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the president.

Spotted boarding with POTUS: new COS Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio https://t.co/YFZe06N1tU — Macy Gunnell (@MacyGunnell) November 6, 2026

Trump explained to the media the choice of Miller, noting he'd been with him for a long time. But it was interesting because he had to know it was going to tick off Democrats and people on the Left. What that said was that he didn't care what they thought. He was going to pick the guy he thought was best to put the rest of his agenda into action, no matter what Democrats think.

Miller had a good announcement tweet.

President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 6, 2026

President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic.

Democrats were losing their minds in response.

But perhaps the worst take came from the House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the likely Speaker of the House in the new Congress.

He was flipping out, big time. His tweet was beyond the pale. In the current climate, it's certainly likely to whip up the crazies against Miller.

Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 6, 2026

Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today.

The reaction indicates he's the right man for the job.

Well, all the right people at every upset and deranged about Stephen Miller being promoted to COS. This is going to be fun. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2026

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But it's vile that Jeffries uses that language against Miller. "Eradicated like a malignant tumor" reads like a threat. Miller has already faced threats because of Democrat rhetoric.

This dangerous, violent, eliminationist rhetoric against the new White House Chief of Staff, who already had to move his family onto a military base due to Democrat threats against him and his family, must be condemned. Hakeem Jeffries must be censured. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 6, 2026

Former White House Press Secretary, now a Fox contributor, Kayleigh McEnany called Jeffries' words "shocking" for a prospective Speaker of the House.

.@kayleighmcenany: Stephen Miller is someone who, for ten years, has worked alongside the President... He's a thought leader in the conservative movement — and I think he is vastly underestimated by the Left. https://t.co/KoDbA0sJZp pic.twitter.com/Odcbk5OJgN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 6, 2026

Democrats should condemn this. But they won't.

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