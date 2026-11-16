Robert Pattinson has come a long way since Twilight. And now, he will be asked to carry on the legacy of British superspy James Bond.

The producers behind the next installment of the long-running spy film series, Amy Pascal and David Heyman, gave their rationale for the casting.

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"The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson," the producers said. "His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times."

The big announcement was made on Instagram:





As the Daily Mail reported, the film's producers and scriptwriters have taken over the series after Amazon-MGM studios purchased the rights.

After much chatter that the next Bond would be a diversity hire, the filmmakers returned to the classic formula of selecting a British male reminiscent of past Bonds.

Whether it be Sean Connery, the suave and wry Scot that turned Bond into an international phenomenon, Roger Moore, the London-born wise-cracking Brit who tapped into the fun and humorous side of the series, Timothy Dalton, the debonair and sophisticated ladies' man from Wales, and more recently, Daniel Craig, the buff and brooding action star from England, the Bond series has featured actors who are distinctively British.

That tradition will carry on with Pattinson, who was born in London, England. He is a rapidly ascending star who has showcased his versatility since his breakout role as Edward in the vampire romance series, "Twilight."

Since that series, he has defied being typecast as a sullen, emo, romantic leading man. In "Batman," he comes across as a skulking outsider who does the dirty work that the police cannot or will not do.

In Christopher Nolan's film "The Odyssey," Pattinson was one of the few actors who brought some originality and verve to his role. In the film, he is Antinous, who plots to seize control of Ithaca by marrying Penelope, the wife of the absent Odysseus.

The casting of Pattinson as James Bond is an intriguing one, because he will bring originality, believability, and gravitas to the role. Instead of going with "gimmick" casting based on the failed formula of using DEI to bait new audiences into appreciating Western storytelling, the producers wisely acknowledge James Bond as a "white male fantasy" and will stick to their golden guns.

But the misreading of all of this is that casting a white male as Bond is "excluding" those who do not fit that profile. Just like all young boys can dream of playing basketball like Michael Jordan, or all young girls can dream of dressing like Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, all that is needed to appreciate our heroes is one's imagination.

It isn't physical appearance that makes a hero; it is one's character and actions.

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That doesn't mean that all cultural significance is transferrable. While the West has bent over backwards to elevate the identities of other cultures on earth, it has failed to appreciate its own significance.

This is one reason why many white European males have felt abandoned and locked out of Western culture. Hollywood's insistence on "diversity" has made many people feel like outsiders in their own nations.

While we should remain open to diverse casting, we can still remain sensitive to cultural significance. You won't see white males demanding that Kunta Kinta be played by Tom Cruise or Saladin be played by Matt Damon.

"Inclusion" doesn't mean erasing culture by "reinventing" it as something foreign and different. It means that stories can carry on their traditions, and can still remain open to everyone to appreciate.

That is why it is refreshing to see a casting that doesn't cave to the modern left. When it comes to the next James Bond, there is a "license to kill" the identity politics that has been ruining our films.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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