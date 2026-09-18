DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sophie Cunningham Stomps Out the Fake Outrage Over Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Ad: ‘Do Your Thing, Sis’

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Sep 18, 2026 11:42 AM
Advertisement
Sophie Cunningham Stomps Out the Fake Outrage Over Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Ad: ‘Do Your Thing, Sis’
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham is pushing back on the backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s nude sports-betting ad, asking why female athletes are treating a gambling campaign as an attack on women’s sports.

Advertisement

In doing so, the Indiana Fever star continues her trend of pointing out the obvious. She also did something more useful than a simple clapback — she provided an in-depth analysis, admitting she doesn’t love the ad, calling it inauthentic, but still refusing to treat it as a crime against women’s sports.

For those living under a rock, Sweeney caused feminists to start figuratively burning their bras by committing the sin of being an attractive woman selling a product to a largely young male demographic. The "Euphoria" star appeared nearly nude in a new ad for the sports prediction platform Novig.

“Think you know sports?” the sultry blonde asks. “Prove it.”

Nowhere in the ad does she claim to represent female athletes. But for some odd reason, critics rabidly accused the campaign of sexualizing women in sports.

Granted, it's a cheap ploy to garner clicks and draw in the 18- to 34-year-old crowd advertisers most covet. In the sports prediction market, dominated by male participants (75 percent) and with heavy concentrations of young adults, it will do wonders.

Why the outrage over a smart marketing ploy? Well, Sophie, speaking on her "No Hesitation" podcast, would like to know the same thing.

"Why are girls mad?" Cunningham asked. "That is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? It is a gambling ad: men, sports, naked women. Of course, that’s going to draw attention."

Recommended
Thousands Sign Up As Iran Stages Mass Volunteer War Parade Ward Clark Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse. Kyle Becker
Advertisement

Again, the WNBA enforcer opens her mouth and out pours the common sense and reason.

Cunningham, who has been open about her Christian faith in the past, said she may not necessarily agree with the approach, but people are free to do what they feel is right.

"Do I agree with it? Morally, I think it’s kind of weird, but each to their own," she said. "Go do your thing, sis."

In the end, Cunningham said she supports Sweeney and the female athletes who show young girls what it's like to be a strong, fearless competitor.

"I can understand when you first see that ad that, like, it could kind of deflate women, because it’s like we’ve worked so hard to get a little bit of respect around here," she added. "But when you really think about it, it’s like, screw it, let that girl do her thing. This has nothing to do with us."

Sweeney fired back at the critics by pointing out how countless women in sports show off their bodies in the same manner to get attention, posting ESPN Body Issue covers of athletes including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, and Megan Rapinoe posing nude or nearly nude.

Advertisement

Cunningham has also shown off her good looks in the past. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition while her team once broke male fans' necks by promoting her pre-game “bombshell” outfits with a parody of "Love Island."

"At the end of the day, I’m really loving seeing all these girls who are powerful, strong, showing young girls what it looks like to be an athlete," Cunningham concluded. "I don’t think the ad was coming for women in sports."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | FAITH | GAMBLING | WNBA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Thousands Sign Up As Iran Stages Mass Volunteer War Parade

Thousands Sign Up As Iran Stages Mass Volunteer War Parade

Ward Clark
Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse.

Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse.

Kyle Becker
Energy Crisis: Saudis Tell European Refiners No Crude Next Month

Energy Crisis: Saudis Tell European Refiners No Crude Next Month

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos