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Bad News, Bra Burners: Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Sports Ad Just Hit the Jackpot

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Oct 02, 2026 2:48 PM
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Bad News, Bra Burners: Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Sports Ad Just Hit the Jackpot
Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Grab a mop, libs. Dry up those tears. Sweep up the ashes from your little bra-burning hissy fit. Because Sydney Sweeney has proven once again that she's at the absolute top of the food chain when it comes to marketing her sex appeal.

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Sweeney’s naked sports ad for Novig has done more than just turn heads. It helped the prediction-market platform quadruple its valuation, from $500 million earlier this year to $2 billion by the end of September. 

Oh, and also sure to enrage the woke sports mob? The "Euphoria" star is an equity investor in the company. The paper value of her undisclosed stake has likely skyrocketed, too.

"Novig continues to field investor interest and could raise additional capital soon at an even higher valuation," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Everything she touches turns to gold.

Wait, you mean to tell me that an ad targeting young men, for an app mostly used by young men, is actually working? Who could have predicted that? You? Maybe you should have placed a bet on it.

Sweeney drove some female athletes absolutely insane when the ad was first released. She had, after all, committed the sin of being an attractive woman selling a product to a largely young male demographic.

“Think you know sports?” the blonde bombshell asks in her trademark sultry voice. “Prove it.”

And wouldn't you know it? Men wanted to prove it. The ad was designed to garner clicks and draw in the 18- to 34-year-old crowd advertisers most covet. In the sports prediction market, dominated by male participants (75 percent) and with heavy concentrations of young adults, it is clearly doing wonders.

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It was helped by the free press from an outraged media. Nowhere in the ad does she claim to represent female athletes. But for some odd reason, critics rabidly accused the campaign of sexualizing women in sports.

Australian swimming champion Ariarne Titmus wrote that she felt “infuriated” watching the Sweeney ad and asked how women’s sport was still being packaged this way. It wasn’t. At all. In fact, she’s selling a site that likely sees very few wagers placed on women’s contests.

“How do we live in a world where monetizing a woman’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?” she fumed.

We live in a world where sex sells. But we also live in a world where most normal people recognize that this isn't sexualizing female athletes as a whole.

Amy Hunt took the fight to live television. After finishing fourth in the 200 meters in Budapest, the British sprinter looked into a BBC camera and said, “Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like.”

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WNBA star Sophie Cunningham said that while she wasn't thrilled with the ad on moral grounds, she couldn't understand why people were upset.

"Why are girls mad?" she asked. "That is literally what she does. Why is anyone mad? It is a gambling ad: men, sports, naked women. Of course, that’s going to draw attention."

Attention and about $1.5 billion. How much of that jump can be attributed to the ad alone is unknowable. Novig also had regulatory approval and billions in trading volume. The critics still spent the month advertising it for free. 

Novig and Sweeney must be absolutely thrilled, while the liberal feminists sit at home trying to find something else to be angry about.

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News Topics GAMBLING | SPORTS | WNBA | WOKE
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