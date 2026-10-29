Sophie Cunningham Reveals Shocking Toll for Defending Girls, Blasts Players Who Skip the Anthem

Sophie Cunningham embodies courage under fire.

All too often, there have been stories of the Alphabet Mafia (LGBT) engaging in violence in recent years. Violence that has escalated into tangible threats, if not actual assassinations. Conservatives have been victims time and again.

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But even those with enough common sense to declare the reality behind two sexes and the determination to keep biological males out of women's sports (hardly a conservative platform with 90 percent support behind it) have been targets.

Now, the WNBA enforcer is starting to face those same frightening headwinds.

Cunningham says the FBI is watching roughly 20 people tied to threats and stalking against her as her public profile has grown. She made the claim during a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, where she discussed the security challenges that come with rising visibility in the WNBA.

Let's not get this confused, either. Sophie has seen a rise in popularity in part because of her charm, good looks, rapier wit, and the toughness she shows on the court as Caitlin Clark's (for now) enforcer.

But the spotlight grew exponentially brighter when she took a stance in defense of women and girls.

Cunningham noted that greater attention brings benefits, but it also brings unwanted attention.

"We’ll have to check if I’m even allowed to say this," Cunningham said. "I have, I think 20 ... people kind of that the FBI are watching for me. Me alone."

"We do have a lot of stalkers. I know I do," she told Von. "And like that’s a negative side of things that people don’t think about. And so you do want to feel secure."

Sophie Cunningham reveals she has a total of 20 stalkers on an FBI list 😳 "we'll have to check if I'm even allowed to say this, but I have like 20 people kind of have the FBI are watching for me, me alone." https://t.co/tSUXBZ5XgQ — yoxic (@yoxics) October 29, 2026

This isn't talk either. While others in the WNBA promote perceived threats and false racial narratives, Cunningham has faced actual threats. One alleged stalker, Kevin Singh, has already been charged and remains in custody after allegedly sending threatening and explicit messages.

Sophie, as she often does, brushed it off with a little humor.

"I know one of them. He's locked away now. His name's Kevin," she explained. "The worst part about that is I have a miniature donkey named Kevin, and now I'm like, do I need to rename Kevin?"

That's not the worst part, Sophie, but we feel you.

During the same interview, Cunningham addressed WNBA players who have skipped the national anthem, a practice that drew renewed scrutiny during the Finals involving the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

She didn't directly attack the players for their despicable behavior, but by pointing out the correct way to behave, she sent the message. By contrast to the degenerates, she opts to show support for veterans and those currently in uniform.

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"We have family members who have served. I’m going to show that support, and I’m going to give them love," said Cunningham. "I take a lot of pride in where I come from, and I’m proud to be an American citizen."

Those players trotting off the court during the anthem — intentionally — and coming back on the court when it's over are spitting on those veterans and are not proud to be Americans.

Cunningham has acknowledged that not every player shares her views, but made clear she would not stay silent on the issue.

That's why we're all proud of Sophie. It takes absolute courage to stare down the Alphabet Mafia, the biggest domestic terror threat in America today.

To paraphrase her, those losers can "suck it." She ain't backing down, and y'all can cope.

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