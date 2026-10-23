Ilhan Omar Mystery Deepens As Her Sister's Marriage Certificate Is Reportedly Posted Online

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is facing serious questions about her family history after the New York Post published a British marriage certificate that reportedly identifies her father's name as "Nur Said Elmi."

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That is a critical linkage that may be of consequence for her escalating immigration controversy.

The posted marriage certificate identifies the father's occupation as "military officer," which could prove to be problematic for her immigration claim of being a "child refugee."

The New York Post has obtained and published an official copy of Ilhan Omar's sister's marriage certificate. It describes their father as "Nur Said Elmi," and his profession as a "military officer. More evidence that she is not who she says she is. https://t.co/Y7ieXWR73F — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

According to the New York Post, the 1997 marriage certificate belongs to Leila Nur Said Elmi, a woman believed to be Omar's sister. It lists her father as "Nur Said Elmi" and describes him as a military officer from Somalia. Why is that significant?

As reported earlier at RedState, the issue of her father's time in the Somali military is a matter of consequence that bears on the congresswoman's legal conditions for asylum.

Her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, has been identified as a colonel in the Somali military under dictator Siad Barre, whose regime was responsible for a brutal campaign against the Isaaq population during the 1980s. And according to a detailed report published by Somaliland Chronicle, Mohamed's position within that military raises disturbing questions about his possible involvement in the atrocities. The publication argues that Mohamed's rank, length of service, and position in the military command structure made it highly unlikely that he was unaware of the regime's campaign against the Isaaq. It also challenges the portrayal of Omar's father as little more than a teacher trainer, arguing that his military responsibilities and proximity to the Barre regime deserve far more scrutiny.

The Post says additional evidence, including social media records and condolences following her father's death in 2020, supports the contention that Omar's father was known by the Elmi surname.

There is another issue if Omar's late father, publicly identified as Nur Omar Mohamed, also used the name Nur Said Elmi. That surname matches the name of Omar's former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she legally married in 2009 and divorced in 2017.

The certificate alone is not definitive proof that Ahmed Elmi is Omar's brother. In fact, the document itself had surfaced in earlier reporting. DNA samples, however, could provide further evidence.

This also raises the question of whether "Ilhan Omar" used a legal name to run for federal office. As RedState previously reported, a recent federal court filing identified the congresswoman as: "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar."

The New York Post also revisited several unusual circumstances surrounding Omar's marriage history. Omar married Ahmed Elmi in 2009, although she says they separated in 2011. Their divorce was not finalized until 2017.

During that period, Omar had a third child with Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her other two children. The Star Tribune previously reported that Omar and Hirsi filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 while she remained legally married to Elmi. Those filings were subsequently corrected.

Omar has repeatedly denied that she fraudulently married a relative. But her dodgy answer to a question about whether she was related to her former husband has hardly quieted the controversy.

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Asked by MS NOW's Chris Hayes whether she and Elmi were related, Omar replied, "Not to my knowledge."

Ilhan Omar denies that she married her brother: "Not to my knowledge." https://t.co/uxRq3i08zP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 22, 2026

President Trump mocked that response during a Thursday rally in Iowa.

Why did you morons leave out the part about Rep. Nur Said Elmi? https://t.co/lyBb2Suq42 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

If Omar knowingly misrepresented her identity on immigration or other official documents, she could face serious consequences. Trump called on Omar to resign if she used a "fake name" to run for Congress.

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