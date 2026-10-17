Things Just Got Worse for Ilhan Omar After Agents Searched Her Trash for DNA

Things are getting increasingly wild in the ongoing, multifaceted investigation into Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05). When you bring DNA evidence into the fray, you'd be right to wonder if something beyond the initial reports is happening behind the scenes.

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Federal agents, according to multiple sources who spoke with NewsNation, searched discarded trash in hopes of obtaining DNA from Omar and her family before raiding her Washington, D.C. home this week.

The sources state that any potential DNA evidence obtained "is critical to the investigation" into the Squad member.

It's unclear how such evidence would factor into the case, but the outlet reports that the case is believed to be "broader than the public may assume based on longstanding accusations surrounding her immigration history or marital status."

“I don’t know exactly what they’re doing in this dumpster-diving because there are so many things that you could be looking for,” former FBI special agent Tracy Walder said.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman @IlhanMN and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week. Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud. NewsNation sources say the likely coming indictments will be stunning in nature and far beyond anything the public has understood the case to be about. — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) October 17, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... NewsNation sources say the likely coming indictments will be stunning in nature and far beyond anything the public has understood the case to be about.

“HSI was just looking at her file top to bottom,” a Trump administration official told the Washington Post earlier this week.

Dumpster diving for DNA evidence suggests they aren't bluffing.

The investigation encompasses relatives of the Minnesota Democrat, with evidence expected to go before a grand jury.

RedState editor Bob Hoge reported that some members of Omar’s family have received grand jury subpoenas tied to the investigation.

"The stakes just got higher as the Justice Department issued subpoenas to some of Omar’s relatives as they dig into her family’s history and search for evidence of fraud or false statements in immigration paperwork," Hoge wrote.

JUST IN: Federal agents have SUBPOENAED Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) relatives as the DOJ RAMPS up their criminal probe into her family’s immigration history for fraud and false statements, according to New York Times. Investigators issued grand jury subpoenas to Omar’s sister Sahra Noor and at least one other relative while digging through records on whether her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, LIED or OMITTED information on immigration forms before becoming a U.S. citizen. On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home and hauled out boxes of documents after a federal judge signed a court-approved warrant. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 14, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... sister Sahra Noor and at least one other relative while digging through records on whether her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, LIED or OMITTED information on immigration forms before becoming a U.S. citizen. On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home and hauled out boxes of documents after a federal judge signed a court-approved warrant.

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Agents seized Omar’s phone during the search of her residence, and more than a dozen raids occurred simultaneously that day.

Omar, who has remained uncharacteristically quiet and seemingly in hiding since the feds turned up the heat, posted a message Friday that conveys defiance but also some degree of concern.

"Thank you to everyone who stood with me over the years. It’s been a scary journey, but I have always been grounded in my work and ability to provide exemplary service to my constituents," she said, the latter part lacking in evidence.

"Trump and his administration have been after me since I arrived in Congress. I have always stood up to him, and that will never change."

Well, it might change if you're criminally indicted and/or deported.

The Minneapolis office of Homeland Security Investigations is coordinating the case.

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