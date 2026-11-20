Arizona Democrats haven't even taken control of the state Legislature yet, and they're already preparing to rewrite the rules governing how elections are conducted.

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Their radical agenda includes automatically mailing ballots to every registered voter, expanding ballot collection, relaxing registration requirements and reversing election-security measures enacted under Republican leadership. This is quite the debacle.

Following the Democrats' sweeping November victories, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is preparing to use the party's newfound control of state government to pursue changes that Republicans previously blocked.

In a November 19 interview with Votebeat, Fontes outlined proposals that would move Arizona toward the voting systems already used in California and several other Western states.

"We should have been mailing every registered voter a ballot years ago," Fontes declared.

Arizona already has extensive early voting and a permanent early voting list, but voters generally must opt in to receive mail ballots automatically. Fontes wants every registered voter to receive one without requesting it, as occurs in California, Nevada and Utah.

Automatically distributing ballots changes the scale of mail voting and places additional responsibility on election officials to maintain accurate voter rolls, track ballots and verify returned envelopes. And radical Democrats are uniquely unfit to police such election integrity basics.

Fontes also wants to repeal Arizona's restrictions on third-party ballot collection, commonly called "ballot harvesting." Under a law enacted in 2016, collecting and returning someone else's completed ballot is generally prohibited, with exceptions for family members, caregivers and household members.

Republicans have defended the restrictions as safeguards against coercion and improper handling of ballots. Fontes, however, suggested that the law originated partly because Democrats had become more effective at organizing ballot-collection operations.

"The rationale is politically motivated," he told Votebeat. "Why are we limiting our own neighbors' ability to help each other?"

You meant to say, 'help' the Democrats achieve permanent majorities.

Other proposals include requiring counties to operate vote centers, extending early voting through the weekend before Election Day and expanding access to ballots in additional languages. Fontes also supports automatic and same-day voter registration, although he acknowledged that Arizona's existing election infrastructure would need substantial upgrades.

He estimates that replacing the state's voter registration database would cost approximately $33 million, excluding additional expenses involving other government systems.

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The proposals arrive as Arizona Democrats prepare to control the governor's office and both legislative chambers for the first time since the 1960s. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs won reelection, while Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes also secured additional terms.

Fontes claimed the election was a mandate to overhaul the state's voting laws.

"The rejection of Trumpism is the rejection of the election denialist lie," he said.

As if ensuring only American citizens vote in elections is some kind of "Trumpism." This is the kind of pathetic lie that Democrats trot out in order to justify lax election integrity laws.

Arizona's proposed changes would also come shortly after voters rejected Proposition 144, which would have strengthened identification requirements for both in-person and mail voting.

It all adds up to disaster for Arizonans. And since the Republican Party failed to do anything meaningful to improve election integrity, expect a lot more cautionary tales like Arizona's until the GOP finally gets it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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