Trump Mocks Ilhan’s ‘Fake Name,’ Demands She Resign: ‘Are You Allowed to Marry Your Brother?’

President Trump appears to be relishing in Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (MN-05) mounting legal and personal troubles.

During a campaign rally in Iowa on Thursday, the president openly mocked Omar's use of a fake name and her bizarre response to long-running claims that she married her brother.

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Trump reiterated recent evidence suggesting that the name Omar used to get elected and sworn into Congress is not her true legal name.

"It was just revealed just a little while ago that Ilhan Omar, not a person I've ever been particularly fond of, that her name is not Ilhan Omar, the one that she used to get elected and sworn into Congress," Trump told the crowd. "In other words, she used the name Ilhan Omar, but rather it's an entirely different name. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Slightly different."

Trump noted that the last name matches Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the man long alleged to be her brother and former husband.

"The last name is incredibly, also the exact last name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person that they say she married and had children with," he reported. "Are you allowed to do that?"

Narrator: You are not, in fact, allowed to do that.

Why did you morons leave out the part about Rep. Nur Said Elmi? https://t.co/lyBb2Suq42 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

President Trump then zeroed in on Omar’s response the previous day when asked by MS NOW’s Chris Hayes whether she had married her brother, calling it one of the worst political answers he had ever heard.

"When asked whether or not she married her brother today, they asked her, 'Did you marry your brother?' She said, 'Not to my knowledge,'" he said. "That's one of the worst answers I think I've ever heard. You know, I've heard some bad political answers. I could go over a lot of them, but that would be about the worst."

"'Not to my knowledge. I don't think so,'" he teased. "Did you have children with your brother? 'I'm not sure.'"

Trump argued that using a false name to be sworn into Congress amounted to fraud and declared that the congresswoman must resign.

"It's not looking good because she used a fake name to be sworn in. I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress," he said to raucous cheers.

🚨 BREAKING: Fox News confirms Ilhan Omar is not the Minnesota congresswoman’s real name. Sources familiar with the federal investigation say her actual name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. https://t.co/FB7ja3zaeV — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 22, 2026

The comments come as federal investigators continue reviewing her immigration paperwork, including a recent search of her Washington, D.C. home and a DOJ filing that refers to her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

Omar has claimed that all of these allegations of marriage and immigration fraud started on a Somali blog. The Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2019 reported on documents raising questions as to whether she previously married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws."

The Tribune is not exactly a right-wing newspaper.

The pressure on Omar has been building for weeks. Federal agents searched discarded trash for DNA from her and her family before raiding her Washington, D.C., home, with sources indicating the evidence is considered critical to the case.

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Separately, staff emails show that Omar’s congressional office asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library in 2019 to change her listed birth year from 1981 to 1982 — a shift that would have made her a minor when her father naturalized, preserving the story that she received derivative citizenship through him.

Trump called Omar a longtime “scammer." That seems increasingly accurate as the evidence continues to come out.

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