Report: Omar Was Investigated During Obama Admin - Here's What Fed Agents Allegedly Found

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) would like you to think that the investigation into her is somehow just a political move by President Donald Trump against her.

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Of course, the problem with that is that the Biden administration was looking into her as well.

But now it turns out, even the Obama administration was investigating Omar in 2016, according to new revelations from The New York Times. Interesting, another good story right before the election from them. And how long has this information been out there?

The federal investigation of Representative Ilhan Omar is focused in part on whether she entered into a sham marriage in 2009 to help a man suspected of being her brother obtain a green card, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. The F.B.I. and Department of Homeland Security investigated the marriage in summer 2016, during the Obama administration, and found some evidence that it was fraudulent, current and former officials said. [....] They found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.

The report did not outline what that evidence specifically was.

The case supposedly stalled because of the statute of limitations, according to current and former officials.

The reporting for this article is based on interviews with three current and former officials familiar with the present-day investigation and six current and former officials with knowledge of the 2016 investigation.

The Omar team has denied the allegation that the man she married was her brother.

“Rep. Omar has repeatedly and unequivocally denied this baseless, disgusting conspiracy theory,” spokesperson Jackie Rogers said in a statement.

Now the investigations appear to involve much more than just the question of the marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, as we have seen from reports. They appear to involve questions about her own immigration status under her father, questions about her "real name" and birthdate, as well as a separate investigation into financial disclosures.

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