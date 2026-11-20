New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has an Achilles heel, and it isn't just a basic understanding of economics.

No, he discovered that he also has one in his leg. The 35-year-old Democratic socialist arrived at City Hall on crutches Friday morning after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during an indoor soccer match between city officials and members of the New York City press corps.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Mamdani suffered the non-contact injury while running toward the ball on indoor turf Thursday evening. His security detail reportedly asked where the nearest hospital was located, and staff members helped the mayor leave the facility during the second half.

By Friday morning, Mamdani was using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right foot. He was also reportedly transported in a wheelchair before a scheduled press conference concerning the closure of the troubled Rikers Island jail complex.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he tore his Achilles while playing in a soccer game Thursday night ️ Mamdani says he’ll be in a boot for 6-8 weeks and expects to return to playing soccer in nine months https://t.co/j7Ch4VUH33 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2026

The mayor sat on a stool while addressing reporters, with his injured foot in the boot. The injury is expected to keep him away from soccer for approximately eight to nine months, although he indicated he would wear the boot for six to eight weeks.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he tore his Achilles in a friendly soccer match against the nyc press corp :( He says he’ll be in a boot for 6-8 weeks and can’t play soccer for 9 months — but doesn’t miss a chance to trumpet his victory in last night’s game. https://t.co/KA1olXjJ3E — Sahalie Donaldson (@SahalieD) November 20, 2026

Despite losing its star player, the City Hall team managed to defeat the press corps. Mamdani also reportedly scored a goal before suffering the injury.

The accident occurred as Mamdani was preparing to announce his administration's plans for closing Rikers Island, a longstanding and controversial commitment that has faced significant logistical and financial obstacles.

For now, the mayor will have to conduct his official duties with considerably less mobility. His political opponents may find themselves with an irresistible opportunity for jokes about the Big Apple's socialist mayor discovering his own Achilles' heel.

At least City Hall can still claim a victory on the soccer field. As for the voters of New York City, they are racking up more losses.

As RedState's Nick Arama reported, Mamdani is already moving the goalposts when it comes to those government-subsidized grocery stores.

First, they're only going to have five stores, and they aren't even going to have them all done until 2029 — which tells you they have a problem with basic efficiency if it takes that long. And that's going to cost millions. That's before you even get to the issue of the math that Sorkin was talking about. What Mamdani said in reply is a word salad worthy of Kamala Harris. At no point does he explain the math — you know, the original question of how this is going to work.

Advertisement

Now, that's adding insult to injury—basically the whole story of Mamdani's tenure as New York City mayor.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.