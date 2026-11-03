Hillary Clinton Spreads Crazy Conspiracies About Election Day Voting

I guess we couldn't have an election if Hillary Clinton didn't insert her nose in it and say something that wasn't true.

She lost in 2016; she's never been able to get over it, and she's been showing her angst over it for the past ten years.

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But she truly went off the deep end during an appearance on "The View," where she stoked all kinds of conspiracy theories and fears of what President Donald Trump "might do." The mania here was something else.

ABC's "bona fide news program" The View brings on Hillary Clinton and Kara Swisher to push a slew of conspiracy theories about how the midterms could be stolen. They predict: -ICE will confront people at the polls -Use the Justice Department and U.S. Marshals Service in a nefarious way -The election results will be hacked and changed (teed up by Sunny Hostin) -Use peoples Social Security numbers to manipulate their thoughts — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 2, 2026

Clinton said she thought they would have Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) standing at polls to intimidate people, claiming that "We've learned a lot about all these tactics Trump has used." Are the tactics in the room with you now, Hillary? Trump hasn't used any tactics to intimidate any voters, and ICE won't be there. But it sure is fascinating that Democrats seem so upset that they could be — ICE only goes where they are looking for illegal aliens. So is Hillary trying to tell us Democrats are going to have illegal aliens voting?

You can see Kara Swisher implies that they might use information "taken" under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Clinton adds to that, suggesting that there could be Social Security numbers "in private hands," talks about Elon Musk, and says that they have to "hold people accountable" because they can't get away with "manipulating the data." This is stoking wackjob conspiracies to whip voters.

Truly, Hillary Clinton, the woman whose campaign was involved with the Steele dossier, is the last person who has any credibility on this, the woman pushing the fake Russia collusion hoax. It's sort of hilarious that she would try to accuse anyone else of anything. But you have to think she's worried about the Democrats losing, and so she's trying to set the table with this kind of talk, so they can raise questions about the election.

But she didn't stop there with the wild, hypocritical takes. She thinks that people should vote so they can "get their country back" and that then we could stop insulting each other, "which would be so welcome."

Hillary Clinton says it's important for Democrats to win so people will stop insulting each other. "Which would be so welcome!" Projection levels here are absolutely stratospheric. https://t.co/pSpNqQletJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

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Is she kidding? Isn't this the lady who, when talking about half the country, referred to Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables"? I have a friend who still has that "deplorable" in her X account name as a reminder of what Hillary said. Sorry, lady, we don't forget. We don't forget all the creepy, scummy things you have said and done.

Can we note the evil reaction that Democrats have had to the courageous move by Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) to endorse Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, where you had Democrats calling all kinds of names, even "traitor" and "used condom"?

So please, don't even try, Hillary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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