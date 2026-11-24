The sordid business of political prognostication has taken a hit in recent years.

Whether it's the infamous bellwether anomaly in the 2020 elections, down-ballot candidates outpulling the top of the ticket in Texas and North Carolina in 2026, or Democrats pulling off "miracle" seat flips in deep red territory, it looks like anything can happen in our elections.

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That unpredictability has become a bit... unsettling.

Because no matter how slim the odds were of winning, apparently everything was up for grabs for Democrats during this year's midterms.

The latest congressional seat to fall to Democrats is in the heart of deep-red Tennessee, in a district that President Donald Trump carried by 24 points just two years ago.

The Associated Press on Tuesday called the race in Tennessee's Fourth Congressional District for Democrat Victoria Broderick, who defeated eight-term Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais by fewer than 400 votes out of approximately 196,000 cast.

Broderick, a 34-year-old tech support worker, raised less than $100,000 for her congressional campaign. Her Republican opponent raised nearly $700,000.

It gets even more interesting: Broderick ran against DesJarlais in 2024 and lost by more than 40 percentage points. Although the district was redrawn earlier this year, its current configuration still encompasses reliably Republican territory.

Political commentator Tara Servatius expressed her astonishment at the results on X:

YET ANOTHER "MIRACLE!" A Democrat who spent no money on TV ads and had less than a 1% chance of flipping the SOLID RED congressional seat in prediction markets miraculously won deep in the heart of red Tennessee! Trump won the district, as it is currently configured, by 24 points just 2 years ago. If you've paid close attention to politics for the last 50 years, you know swings this big in solid red rated territory in a tightly divided country in just 2 years are impossible, barring a major scandal in that particular district. Democrats would be saying so, loudly, and accusing Elon Musk of hacking the system if this happened in reverse, which it wouldn't, because it's damn near impossible. Sorry, I'm done pretending this makes sense, y'all.

It wasn't just Republican commentators who were taken aback by the results. Earlier this month, Time magazine examined the races that professional election forecasters had gotten spectacularly wrong. Broderick's was the only congressional race in which all 10 forecasters examined had rated the seat either safe or solid for the party that ultimately lost it.

Let's review what just happened. An incumbent who had served in Congress for 16 years, enjoyed a substantial fundraising advantage, and had previously defeated the very same opponent by more than 40 points wasn't even on the radar of professional election handicappers as a vulnerable Republican.

Broderick offered her own explanation for the outcome in an interview with PBS.

“Tennessee’s not a conservative state. It’s not even a red state. It’s a nonvoting, voter-suppressed state,” she claimed.

Womp, womp. Yeah, that's not going to cut it.

Broderick also attributed her victory to outworking an incumbent she accused of neglecting the district. The incoming congresswoman, who will be the lone Democrat in Tennessee's congressional delegation, has signed a pledge to pursue Trump's impeachment and has identified Medicare for All as a legislative priority.

These are wacko, fringe positions among voters who care about affordability, and not more unaffordable welfare state schemes that only drive the country further into debt.

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Broderick's victory brings the number of congressional seats won by Democrats to 259, giving the party its largest House majority since 1990.

When candidates with minimal campaign funding are knocking off entrenched incumbents in districts the president carried by double digits just two years earlier, political forecasters have some explaining to do.

Nobody saw this coming. That means we have to ask ourselves: What in the world is actually going on here?

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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