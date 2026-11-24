Remember the “Maryland man” who became the subject of an international political controversy, inspired congressional Democrats to travel to El Salvador, and occupied a ludicrous amount of court time?

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Well, he's reportedly heading to Spain. And sadly, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is not going with him.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is expected to leave the United States on a commercial flight Tuesday, according to multiple U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News.

The terms of Abrego Garcia's departure have not been publicly disclosed. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who has presided over his civil litigation in Maryland, issued an order Friday that remains under seal.

If the reported arrangements go through, it would bring one of the more peculiar political sagas of President Donald Trump's second term substantially closer to an end.

And what a saga it has been. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who entered the United States illegally approximately 15 years ago, became a political cause célèbre for Democrats after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador in March 2025.

Perhaps no member of Congress invested more political capital in Abrego Garcia's case than Sen. Van Hollen, who flew to El Salvador in April 2025 and met with him personally.

Now Kilmer Garcia and Senator Van Hollen are sharing drinks. Why was he released? https://t.co/sOONo1zQIV — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) April 18, 2025

The administration acknowledged that Abrego Garcia's removal to El Salvador was an administrative error, as an immigration judge had granted him withholding of removal to that particular country in 2019.

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The Associated Press also reported Tuesday that Abrego Garcia was leaving voluntarily for Spain, which is governed by socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

For months, the Trump administration and Abrego Garcia's attorneys had been fighting over which country would receive him. Abrego Garcia expressed a willingness to go to Costa Rica, while the administration explored sending him to Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana, and Liberia. Spain, as it turns out, appears to be the destination.

Among the most sinister aspects of the Abrego Garcia affair were his alleged ties to the notorious MS-13 gang. Those allegations predated his deportation by six years. In 2019, Maryland police documented information from a confidential informant identifying Abrego Garcia as a member of the gang.

Immigration Judge Elizabeth Kessler subsequently denied his request for release on bond, writing that the determination of his gang membership “appears to be trustworthy” and was supported by other evidence in the record. The Board of Immigration Appeals upheld the bond decision.

Abrego Garcia has denied belonging to MS-13 and has never been criminally convicted of gang-related activity. But there are credible reports about his domestic abuse. Then there was the matter of a 2022 Tennessee traffic stop that eventually resulted in federal human smuggling charges.

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The Trump administration brought Abrego Garcia back to the United States in June 2025 to face those charges. He pleaded not guilty.

In May of this year, a federal judge dismissed the indictment on the grounds of vindictive prosecution. The Justice Department has appealed that ruling, with oral arguments scheduled for February. So, while Abrego Garcia may be leaving the country, his legal saga isn't necessarily over.

Now, after nearly 20 months of litigation, international diplomacy, congressional intervention, and media coverage, Abrego Garcia is reportedly boarding a commercial flight out of the United States.

Next stop: The MS-13 sanctuary state of socialist Spain. If anything, Kilmar Abrego Garcia has given Americans an extended lesson on just how hard it is to remove one illegal alien.

But, at the end of the day, the credibly accused gang member is leaving the United States, showing us all that it is possible for the trash to take itself out.

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