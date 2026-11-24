On Tuesday, in a unanimous 7-0 decision, the Missouri Supreme Court disbarred former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The revocation of Gardner's license to practice law in Missouri came after several legal battles in which Gardner was tied to misusing thousands of dollars in public funds during her time in office.

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JUST IN: Missouri Supreme Court disbars former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder in a 7-0 decision over her misappropriation of public monies to pay personal disciplinary fees. https://t.co/Dw5RqRUvcV — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) November 24, 2026

Gardner served as the Circuit Attorney from 2017 to 2023, and her tenure was not without controversy. In October of 2024, Gardner admitted to misusing more than $5,000 in public funds from a contingent fund account within the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to reimburse herself for various fees and costs assessed against her in 2022 by the Missouri Supreme Court.

During her time in the Circuit Attorney's Office, Gardner was widely criticized by city and state officials for her office's low conviction rates for violent crimes and high office turnover. Much of the reason for those low conviction rates may have been Gardner's rather extensive "exclusion list." Many prosecutors, including Gardner, often call them "Brady lists," a list of police officers that are not allowed to bring cases to the Circuit Attorney's office because of concerns of credibility or integrity. Much of the list, including who was on it and why, was a mystery within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Gardner's office also faced criminal contempt cases, in which an attorney from her office failed to show up for a court date involving a shooting, and two other attorneys resigned from the office, one citing a "toxic work environment, an unbearable workload and lack of support." One judge stated, “The Circuit Attorney’s Office appears to be a rudderless ship of chaos.” In February 2023, then-Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a writ of quo warranto in an effort to have her removed from office. Gardner resigned in May of 2023.

The court's decision marks perhaps the end of Gardner's legal career in Missouri, which was marked by disciplinary proceedings, dysfunction and controversy. https://t.co/RHwcoWt8Nd — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 24, 2026

Just before Gardner resigned from the Circuit Attorney's office, it was learned that she was attending a St. Louis University nursing program. An audit in January 2025 showed that during 29 full days and 11 half days while serving as Circuit Attorney, Gardner was doing classwork during business hours.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said of the Court's decision,

“The consequences of corruption do not expire. When an official abandons their oath and refuses to prosecute criminals, this office will ensure abuses of power are brought to light.”

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The Court's ruling, however, may not faze Gardner. She has since moved to Sacramento, California, and works as a nursing fellow at the University of California-Davis Health Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Former St. Louis top prosecutor and Missouri State Rep. Kim Gardner (D) has been officially DISBARRED by the Missouri Supreme Court after using thousands of dollars in public money to cover her own disciplinary bills. Accountability finally caught up. https://t.co/Ioc6rZmmSt — Marlowe Brewe (@kruenw) November 24, 2026

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