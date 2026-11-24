Apparently, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has been watching too many Martin Scorsese movies.

The former roommate and political fundraising partner of disgraced ex-Congressman Eric Swalwell went on national television Tuesday and essentially threatened members of Nvidia's corporate leadership with financial ruin if they didn't cooperate with congressional Democrats.

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He essentially told Nvidia, 'That's a nice AI chip company you got there, be a shame if something should happen to it.'

Gallego, appearing on MS NOW with Stephanie Ruhle, made little effort to conceal the political nature of the threat. The Arizona Democrat repeatedly invoked the expiration of President Donald Trump's term in office as he warned corporate executives about what might happen to them under a future administration.

Sen. Ruben Gallego Warns Nvidia Board: "Trump Is Gone In Two Years," Cooperate Or Be "Poor and Broke"https://t.co/tvlxM7hAEJ



"It's best right now for you to come out, strike a deal with Congress next year, when we get in power, and protect yourself, protect your family, and… pic.twitter.com/iLHnCkkMgq — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) November 24, 2026

The threats come on the heels of Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, a development that has not gone over particularly well with Senate Democrats.

As previously reported at RedState, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) went on the warpath Monday following the company's announcement that Huang would return to his leadership position.

Gallego took things a step further. When Ruhle asked whether Huang would show up to testify before Congress, the Arizona Democrat responded:

He better show up. I mean, at least he should get to practice. He's got to show up next year when we take charge of the gavel.

Gallego proceeded to discuss allegations surrounding the potential diversion of advanced American AI chips to China before reminding Huang that Trump's presidency has an expiration date.

Remember, Trump is gone in two years, no matter what. Trump is gone in two years and Jensen should try to get himself right because he will have consequences at the end of the day if he did anything wrong.

But it was when Ruhle asked how congressional Democrats intended to conduct their investigations without the cooperation of the Trump Justice Department that Gallego really started sounding like a mob boss.

We'll give protection to anybody that wants to come and testify because, look, two years from now, you're still going to be working in this industry. You're still going to be either on the board or somewhere along the lines, and Donald Trump, the DOJ will not be there to protect you. It's best right now for you to come out openly, strike a deal with Congress, specifically next year, next session, when we get in power, and protect yourself, protect your family and protect your future. Because, again, Donald Trump is gone. There is not going to be Todd Blanche to cover your ass, and you're going to end up being poor and broke if you don't cooperate.

Protect your family? Strike a deal? Cooperate or wind up poor and broke? That's quite the protection racket Gallego is advertising on cable television.

One of the more disturbing aspects of Gallego's remarks is that he is openly inviting corporate executives to calculate their personal financial interests based on which political party will be in power two years from now.

Fox Business' Elizabeth MacDonald pointed out the considerable irony of Gallego positioning himself as Washington's ethics enforcer, given his own history of campaign finance controversies.

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Ruben Gallego just threatened Nvidia’s board and their families, claiming they’ll “end up poor and broke” if they “don’t cooperate” with Democrats’ probes when he himself has been accused of ethics violations. Gallego shared a political PAC with Eric Swalwell that a watchdog group found had misappropriated campaign donations and spent nearly $40,000 for Super Bowl tickets and related meals in 2023 for Gallego, his wife, Swalwell, Swalwell’s then chief of staff and other guests. Also Disneyland hotel and food expenses for family members and a nanny, plus trips to Miami and St. Barts. And nearly $20,000 in childcare reimbursements to multiple caretakers and baby sitters, including Gallego’s mother-in-law. Also in July 2023, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed an ethics complaint against Gallego. The allegation was that he connected fundraising solicitations to legislation he had introduced in Congress. Did the Office of Congressional Ethics ever investigate this allegation that Gallego linked support for his legislation to campaign contributions? Also Ruben Gallego was close personal friends, former roommates, and a financial partner with Eric Swalwell, and he was Swalwell’s national presidential campaign chairman. Kevin McCarthy removed Swalwell from House Intel for sleeping with a Chinese spy. Swalwell stepped down from Congress amid serious accusations of rape from multiple women, including former Congressional staffers. Gallego denied knowledge of this, only saying Swalwell was “flirtatious.” @RubenGallego @nvidia @nytimes @WSJ @CBSNews @NBCNews @ABC @AP @Reuters @ReutersBiz @FoxBusiness @EveningEdit @FoxNews #BreakingNews #news #BREAKING #Nvidia #nvidia #NvidiaCEO #JensenHuang — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) November 24, 2026

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As McDonald pointed out, Gallego and Swalwell operated a joint fundraising committee whose expenditures have come under scrutiny, including nearly $40,000 in Super Bowl tickets and associated expenses in 2023.

There have also been questions about expenses associated with trips to Disney resorts and other destinations, as well as thousands of dollars in childcare reimbursements, including a payment to Gallego's mother-in-law.

In July, CBS News reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gallego's use of campaign funds. Gallego's representatives maintained that the Super Bowl outing was connected to a fundraising event. An unrelated ethics complaint had also been dismissed.

MacDonald additionally raised a July 2023 ethics complaint filed by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), alleging that Gallego had linked campaign fundraising solicitations to legislation he introduced in Congress.

Then there's the senator's longstanding association with Swalwell himself. Gallego was a close personal friend of the former congressman and served as national chairman of his presidential campaign.

Quite the background for a politician who is now lecturing American corporate executives about the importance of trustworthy governance.

President Trump weighed in on those stakes Monday ahead of Huang's reinstatement. "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.," Trump wrote.

That appears to have been enough to set off the entire Democrat Media Complex. Now, before Democrats have even formally assumed control of the congressional gavels, one of their senators is on television telling corporate executives to think about their families and warning them that they could face personal financial ruin.

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The American business community should pay very close attention to what Gallego just said. He is giving its leaders a preview of how he intends to wield political power.

Spoiler alert: It has nothing to do with "justice." It has everything to do with revenge.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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