It seems Russia and its dictator, Vladimir Putin, are no longer content with just being at war with Ukraine. Now, in the latest round of slash-and-snap in Eastern Europe, things are again getting tense; this time it's between Russia and another neighbor who is, like Ukraine, a former Soviet "republic" — and who is, unlike Ukraine, a member of NATO.

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That would be Estonia, which recently announced plans to close its border with Russia, drawing a threatening response from Moscow.

Moscow accused Estonia on Tuesday of "hostile actions" that risked a full-on military conflict after the tiny Baltic NATO member country announced plans to close its 183-mile border with Russia on Dec. 1 for six months. In a statement saying the moves put Estonia "on the verge of unleashing open war" with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Estonian Chargé d'Affaires Marek Uhtegi to protest his country's decision to close its road border crossings. "The Estonian diplomat was again informed that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of unleashing open war with Russia," said the ministry, adding that closing the border would mostly hurt Estonia's economy, backfiring on Tallinn and its European Union and NATO allies.

Russia is probably just emitting hot air here; an attack on Ukraine is one thing, but an attack on a NATO nation is something else, and raises the very real possibility of a full-blown war in Europe. That would be a war which, after all these months of attrition in the Russo-Ukrainian War, Putin's forces may be ill-equipped to fight.

Why would Estonia, small nation that it is, seek to provoke Russia by closing its border? Reports are that this is all due to a failed arson attack on a defense contractor in Tallinn, a small city on the Gulf of Finland coast. Russian intelligence has been accused of carrying out the attempt, while Russia denies it.

Russia is also claiming that Estonia has provided support for Ukraine, including allowing Ukrainian drones to overfly its airspace to strike Russian targets.

While the accusations are flying back and forth, it's worth considering what may be motivating all this. Vladimir Putin would seem to like nothing better than to reinstate the old Soviet Union, including grabbing back former Soviet republics, like Ukraine and Estonia. Another similarity: Estonia, like Ukraine, has a substantial Russian minority, which sparks Putin's interest.

Estonia, now a NATO member, wants nothing to do with Russia, and considering how the Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of its own economic stupidity, we can scarcely blame it for that.

Now, I'll offer a prediction at this point: Nothing much will come of it. Estonia is, as noted, a NATO member. But the other problem, the real reason that Estonia shouldn't worry too much, is that Russia simply can't afford another war, not even against Estonia. They have lost over 700,000 men, at least, in Ukraine, not to mention military and civilian casualties taken in attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory. They are still deeply involved in that conflict with no end in sight.

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For now, it looks like there won't be a Russo-Estonian War. That could change tomorrow — matters like these have a habit of going south at a moment's notice — but for now, the safe guess is that this will peter out.

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