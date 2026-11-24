Are Democrats above the law?

That's what some Americans are wondering after the unlikely fortunes of a pair of Democrats — Womack and Lomick, and no, we're not making those names up — in the wake of the midterm elections.

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The latest bit of news concerns North Carolina Congresswoman-elect LaKesha Womack, who apparently won't have to worry about an outstanding felony charge when she heads to Washington in January.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Tuesday that his office was dismissing a charge against Womack for failing to return a rental car.

And this wasn't a matter of being a few days late getting back to the airport. As Charlotte's WSOC-TV reported, Womack rented the vehicle on August 27, 2019. She renewed the rental agreement twice, the last time on October 7. Law enforcement didn't recover the vehicle until December 4.

A criminal summons was issued in January 2020. For whatever reason, it wasn't served until last month, when Womack was running for Congress.

Womack explained in an interview with the television station that she had been experiencing homelessness at the time she rented the car.

Statement from Congresswoman-elect LaKesha Womack’s attorney, Harold Cogdell https://t.co/12Bksa1gS4 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 24, 2026

The incoming congresswoman has since reached an agreement with Budget, the rental car company, paying the business what it was owed for the period the vehicle was overdue. The company informed prosecutors that it no longer wished to pursue the case.

“Taking these sentiments into account and considering that the outstanding losses from the rental were fully restored, the State has submitted a Voluntary Dismissal of the charge against the Defendant, with prejudice,” the DA's office said.

So that's that. The charge cannot be brought again. Justice!

The news didn't sit particularly well with some folks on social media.

"So if you're a Democrat politician running for office... you're above the law," one commenter said. That certainly seems to be the trend.

Womack defeated Republican Rep. Tim Moore in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District earlier this month.

But if you think that's an unusual election story, wait until you hear what's going on in Texas. Democrat Ericka Lomick won not one but two elections on November 3, despite having suspended her campaign in September following revelations about her felony record.

Lomick was convicted in a federal mortgage fraud case in North Carolina in 2011. Her criminal record includes offenses involving mortgage fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Yet she still managed to defeat Republican Alan Blaylock in both the regular election for Texas House District 93 and a special election to fill the remainder of the previous representative's term.

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There's just one little complication: Texas law generally bars convicted felons from holding elective office unless they have been pardoned or otherwise released from their legal disabilities.

Lomick contends that she has obtained such a release. Blaylock is challenging her eligibility, and the Texas Supreme Court has ordered responses to his petition.

What a bizarre pair of election stories.

One Democrat is heading to Congress after settling up with a rental car company over a vehicle that police recovered seven years ago. Another managed to win two elections after suspending her campaign amid revelations about her criminal record.

Womack and Lomick. These Democrats heading into office are some kind of special.

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