Hillary Clinton’s Warning About the Dems’ Lawfare Plans Couldn’t Get Any Creepier

Hillary Clinton may no longer be running for higher office, but she is as plugged into Democrat Party politics as anyone alive.

After all, she was one of the driving forces behind the Russia Hoax, a deep state operation to smear an outsider presidential candidate as a traitor in order to justify campaign surveillance and sabotage his incoming administration.

Advertisement

That is the very definition of "election interference."

And Hillary Clinton, when it was all said-and-done, refused to acknowledge her defeat, and attributed her loss to Wikileaks, James Comey, and Russian interference — anything but acknowledging that the will of the people had spoken.

As RedState's Nick Arama recently pointed out, Hillary Clinton still can't get over that she lost the election to Trump, and she still blames the Russians for it:

Hillary claimed Trump wanted to "get even" because she "got more votes." "He can't live with that...the Russians did help him. He can't believe that."

She is the "threat to democracy" that she accuses her political enemies of being.

So, when she speaks about the Democrat Party's future plans, the American people should listen. She is not some outsider divining the political winds. She has insider knowledge and significant influence.

Clinton sat down with Russia Hoaxer and DNC stenographer Rachel Maddow for an extended conversation about what comes next for the Democrat Party after its resounding election victory.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hillary Clinton just laid out the Democrats' LAWFARE PLAYBOOK on live TV, and she didn't even pretend to hide it.



Her plan: if the DOJ won't go after Trump's people, Democrats will run them to STATE PROSECUTORS instead.



She bragged that a New York DA and attorney… pic.twitter.com/EwCZAWGoTy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 16, 2026

Let me give you a hint: It's not "affordability." It's revenge.

Clinton said that the Democrats' victory had lifted the "poisonous cloud" over the country.

“I feel it’s been a long time coming, but it’s as though the blue wave has washed away the poisonous cloud that we’ve been living under for 10 years,” Clinton said. “And we can finally get back to trying our best to form that more perfect union by fighting back.”

Clinton then sunk her venomous teeth into the post-election prognosis for holding Trump "accountable" (weaponizing institutions to pursue the radical left's agenda, for the uninitiated).

"It matters who's at the Justice Department," Clinton said. "It matters who's at the Justice Department. And, you know, part of what the Democrats have to figure out is how to do this balance, how to do the investigation that needs to be done when you don't have a Justice Department."

After Rachel Maddow laughably said that the Democrat Party wasn't seeking "revenge" but to stop unnamed "crimes in progress," Clinton drew applause with her ominous statement that the Democrats want "accountability."

The pivotal point here is that the Democrat Party doesn't control the Justice Department, so it is seeking lawsuits and prosecutions at the state level.

I think exposure is important, but I also think accountability is important. And so once we have the exposure about, you know, what the evidence shows, then how do we hold people accountable? Now, in some cases, there may be connected, corresponding state criminal actions, and those can be pursued then by state attorneys general and district attorneys. That's what happened coming out of Trump's first term. It was the district attorney here and our state attorney general who actually brought the cases against the Trump business and Trump personally with the 34-felony-count conviction against him. So I think that we also will pay close attention to statutes of limitation. Because if there is a, you know, change in the Justice Department in 2029, for example, some of those cases could still be pursued. But I really believe, and, you know, we can debate this, but I really believe that we have to hold people accountable. I don't think we've done enough of that in the last 20 years. You know, some of the financial actions coming out of 2007, 2008, nobody was held accountable. The findings led by the Senate under Dianne Feinstein when she was chair of the Intelligence Committee, finding that CIA employees and contractors violated the law with the torture that they subjected suspects to, nobody was held accountable. So I do think that there has to be a very carefully analyzed effort to try to figure out, okay, if we're stymied by the Justice Department to actually bring cases and hold people accountable, then do we bide our time? Do we go to the states? We've got to have a bunch of potential options. You can't just have it be reported, learn that those things have happened in the first place.

Advertisement

In other words, expect more lawfare and election interference in 2028 of the kind we saw during the last presidential election campaign.

Because if it's anything the party of "democracy" can't stand, it's that the American people actually select their candidates based on their policies. What voters get from this socialist party instead of results are divisive identity politics, demonization, and fake victimhood — all while it takes a sledgehammer to the nation's institutions.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.