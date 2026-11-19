Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday and was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Perhaps he didn't expect to be put on the spot at such a summit. But Sorkin went there, and on the subject that constantly seems to be on Mamdani's mind: Gaza and Israel, as our sister site Townhall reported.

Advertisement

Sorkin hit Mamdani on a very simple issue: Why is it that he can never mention the October 7 attack on Israel without also attacking Israel for its response? Sorkin asked why he couldn't just recognize the day on October 7, and then save the criticism of Israel for the following day, just take one day to recognize the attack itself. Sorkin got a lot of applause for the question, which shows people get the problem with Mamdani and agree.

But Mamdani, being Mamdani, couldn't do it.

Wow. @NYCMayor just moments ago at the NY Times DealBook conference was asked why can't Jews have just one day to mark October 7 without him mixing it up—as he did this year—into a discussion about Gaza. The audience broke into applause at the question. And Mamdani seemed as uncomfortable for a moment as I have seen him. Mamdani refused to mark October 7 on its own. He said October 7 "is a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it," meaning it is cited as a defense for "the Israeli government conducting a genocide of Palestinians." The sick joke is that earlier in the same interview Mamdani claimed, "I'm also proud to be the mayor of the most Jewish city in the United States of America. So much of what so many of us love about New York is tied up in that same legacy, and to me the responsibility is: you have to root out antisemitism." Make no mistake about it. His heart and soul is behind diluting the horror of October 7 with his "two sides" argument. The pablum about proud to be mayor of the largest Jewish city in America and fighting antisemitism is just political cover for the anti-Israel fervor that helps fuel the city's anti-Jewish hate. Of course, @andrewrsorkin, let Mamdani put the genocide lie on the table without any pushback. Shame. — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) November 18, 2026

“When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it’s asked about, will be the relationship to Oct. 7. This is a day that is not only a horrific war crime; it is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed. And it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact.”

He claimed he took that position because of his "politics of universality."

So this is nonsense. Countries that are attacked have a tendency to respond against those who are attacking them. Normally, no one ever questions that right of countries to defend themselves after being attacked. And Israel has been attacked for years by Hamas and its predecessors to greater or lesser degrees, but particularly with the horrific attack of October 7. The attempted "genocide" here has always been the desire of groups in the Middle East to wipe out Israel. The response — to defend themselves — is not a "genocide." You aren't generally committing a "genocide" when you're also helping to provide food and medical aid to the people of Gaza, which is what Israel does.

Sorkin could have pushed more on that point, but the exchange did expose Mamdani's complete moral bankruptcy on the issue. If he can't just take the one day to recognize the harm to Israel (and the killing of Americans as well on that day), then you know exactly where he stands, and it isn't good.

Advertisement

If his ridiculous excuse of his "politics of universality" is true, then by those lights, he would be mentioning Israel and October 7 every time he speaks about Gaza. But, of course, he isn't doing that.

Plus, what the heck is going on with his appearance, and why is he looking more and more like Saddam Hussein?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.