James Talarico Addresses the Nation After His Senate Victory. His Message Is Unbelievable.

James Talarico is going to be a Texas senator.

The radical leftist is pivoting hard to the middle after his senate election victory against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

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He appeared on Fox News and gave a statement that is quite hard to believe.

"I look forward to working with him for all 31 million Texans."



Texas Senator-elect James Talarico says he's ready to work with President Trump, pointing to several issues where the Democrat believes they can find common ground.



Talarico gives Trump credit for doing a better… pic.twitter.com/IoDaMghrHW — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2026

"I look forward to working with him for all 31 million Texans."

If you are wondering who Talarico is talking about, it is President Donald Trump.

Talarico claims he's ready to work with President Trump, pointing to several issues where he believes Democrats can find common ground.

He gave Trump credit for doing a better job securing the border, but also pushed for a "pathway to citizenship." That would be ballgame for the Republican Party, and Talarico knows it.

The Democrat said he also wants to work with Trump on cutting housing regulations and legalizing marijuana.

Well, this would certainly be a first. And it would be particularly astounding given that the radicalized Democrat Party has all but put out a bounty on the sitting president.

As RedState colleague Teri Christoph reported, impeachment of Trump is all but assured with a Democrat-controlled House and Senate.

Raskin hasn't been exactly shy about where he stands on the matter. "Impeachment is not a taboo with us. It's not a fetish with us," he said during a September appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We understand it's not a panacea. It is a tool in the toolbox. We will not hesitate to use it if we need to use it."

Since Democrats and Republicans will be at loggerheads over pursuing any agenda, gridlock is virtually a done deal. Trump has already said he is going to introduce all pernicious Democrat legislation to "Mr. Veto."

Talarico also suggested he would be willing to work with President Donald Trump to deliver on some of MAGA's original promises, despite months of attacks from the president.

During an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Talarico said he wanted to help Trump fulfill his pledge to make government work for Americans who have been "left behind" or "forgotten."

He specifically identified expanding healthcare access, improving affordable child care, and cutting regulations to encourage housing construction as areas where he could cooperate with the president. Talarico also argued that Democratic victories in the midterms could provide a "rebirth" for Trump's presidency by forcing him to change course.

The comments drew immediate skepticism from former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who accused Talarico of attempting to portray himself as a moderate.

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"I don't buy it for one second," Leavitt told FOX & Friends, arguing that Talarico would ultimately govern as a far-left Democrat and oppose Trump's immigration and border security policies.

Trump repeatedly attacked Talarico throughout the campaign, mocking him with the nickname "Talafreako" and campaigning for Paxton.

Talarico even had a bit of a self-own, if one might call it as such.

TALARICO: "I don't think you should listen to anything a politician says. You shouldn't trust anything a politician says."



FOX: "Including you?"



TALARICO: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/bt2HgF0lD7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2026

"I don't think you should listen to anything a politician says," he said. "You shouldn't trust anything a politician says."

"Including you?" he was asked. To which he replied, "Yeah."

I couldn't have said it any better myself.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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