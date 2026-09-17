Talarico 'Outed' by His Own Pastor. The Undercover Video Is Damning.

James Talarico is running into a lot of Texas headwinds in his bid for the U.S. Senate. But an undercover video that is getting attention certainly won't be doing him any favors.

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Because the senate candidate that is currently out-betaing Beto is running as a 'fake moderate.'

Whodathunkit. An undercover video with his lesbian minister has surfaced thanks to the investigative work at the Daily Wire.

Exclusive: Undercover Video Catches James Talarico’s Minister Admitting His Political Makeover Is A Lie



“I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he’ll change his tune back to where he was.” @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/vQH46DN6q7 — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) September 16, 2026

“I can guarantee you that once he gets elected, he’ll change his tune back to where he was," said Rev. Babs Miller, minister to the parish at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, according to the outlet.

If you already had the sneaking suspicion that 'Talafreako' was a bit of a phony, what was your first clue?

Was it the time that he said "God was nonbinary," before trying to walk it back?

Or when he claimed, "Modern science acknowledges six biological variations based on chromosomes to argue that sex is a nuanced spectrum, not a strict binary." Then he said, "I know there are two sexes, men and women."

Or when he said the fact that biological males are competing in girls sports is nothing but a "far-right conspiracy"? And also said, “I oppose trans athletes playing in girls’ sports if it endangers safety or fairness.”

Or was it when he was asked, "What is something that you love, other than family and friends?" Then he said, "I love, I’m just saying this because it's on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity."

And don't forget the time he was asked about his favorite drag queen in Texas, and he instantly said, "Oh, my gosh. Probably Alyssa Edwards." And that happens to be someone who self-describes as "a drag performer that works with children."

🚨 WATCH



James Talarico says his “favorite drag queen” is Alyssa Edwards — who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children." pic.twitter.com/u5HNKh4CQt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2026

Other than that, seems like a totally normal guy. Well, not exactly.

Because not only is Talarico a bizarre guy, it's also obvious that he is completely dishonest. The Daily Wire article makes this clear.

Rev. Babs Miller, minister to the parish at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, was caught making stunning admissions about Talarico’s political makeover as he seeks to win over conservative-minded Texas moderates. The newfound shift includes striking new positions, including support for a national ban on gender-transition surgeries for minors and opposition to transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports when he believes it threatens safety or fairness. When an undercover journalist told Miller that Republicans were attacking Talarico over his “God is non-binary” comment, she responded, “Duh,” agreeing with the theological assertion before shedding light on his internal political strategy.

Then we get the classic "ends justify the means" rationale from the American left that has led the country down the path to hell.

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When the minister was asked if Talarico had to “play this game,” Miller agreed.

“That’s what his campaign has convinced him of,” Miller said. “The Democratic Party is backing off on their stances on trans and all of this, and so his staff is encouraging him to kind of do the same thing, just for the next 50 weeks, whatever days.”

“I think it’s bad advice personally, but if it helps him win, okay…” Miller added.

Let's also keep in context who this "pastor" is. As RedState's Rusty Weiss reported, Rev. Babs Miller has members of her congregation who apparently wish Trump was assassinated.

“We still have people in this church who wish that the young man had not just nicked his ear, but had been more successful,” Miller said, according to the video obtained by Townhall Media.

Then there's this bit of bio that comes by the way of that same RedState article.

She came out as a lesbian in seminary and her church bio lists her as an “out” lesbian chaplain. If, you know, that kind of thing is important to you when it comes to choosing a pastor. Other profiles say she identifies as nonbinary and lesbian, which I guess is a woke package deal. In an oral-history interview kept by the Presbyterian archives, Miller said she fought Texas rules that treat some gender treatments for minors as child abuse, and that she helped St. Andrew’s offer sanctuary to migrants.

Talarico's a real chip off the lesbian pastor block.

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As RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell explained, Talarico's campaign is now facing "ill winds" and he may be getting increasingly desperate to appear more moderate than he really is.

Between the ad and the Sky McAdams/Texas Majority PAC video oppo drop, Talarico's Pandora's Box has been unleashed. It's no wonder he's trying to moderate and pretend he's every man. It's an inelegant attempt to paper over the ill wind blowing in his direction. It's a long way to Texas early voting on October 19, so expect more to come out of the woodwork on this.

These undercover videos showing who Talarico really is can help drive home to Texans that he is as phony as he is creepy.

"Talafreako" is not just a nickname — it's an apt description of this very weird human being.

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