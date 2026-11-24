Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) is a real piece of... work. He regularly commits the cardinal sin of public discourse by opening his mouth before engaging his brain. In a Monday broadside at his latest target, the Trump sons Eric and Don Jr., on MS NOW (of course), he accused the president's sons of having ties to companies getting contracts from the Pentagon.

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There's just one problem with Garcia's insinuation: He's got business connections, all right, but actual evidence of wrongdoing? That's another matter entirely. On Monday, presidential son Eric Trump took to his X account to drop a truth bomb on Rep. Garcia.

.@RepRobertGarcia is already off to a great start. I am on ZERO “Board or Directors,” contrary to this nonsense statement, nor do I have ANY management or governance responsibilities of any company outside of @Trump - nor have I EVER worked on procuring a contract from the United States Government. This entire segment is an outright lie from a man who can’t even get my name correct — “Eric Jr.” I have worked on construction sites since I was 11 years old. After business school, I spent my entire adult life building some of the most iconic projects around the world. I am a private citizen, 42 years old, with ZERO role in government, in the prime of my life, and I refuse to put my career, interests and a thriving company on hold for a decade to appease these people who are willing to turn lawfare into a political weapon. I was in business long before my father held political office and I will be in business long after he leaves. Walk into any Trump hotel, Trump golf course, or commercial property — talk to our thousands of incredible employees — you'll see the pride I take in our company. It has been my life's work and my singular responsibility since I took the helm of the Trump Organization at 32. Before you make false statements, get your facts correct. Irrespective, I will NEVER apologize for working hard, building, creating, investing, and doing what I love. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 23, 2026

Eric Trump writes:

@RepRobertGarcia is already off to a great start. I am on ZERO “Boards of Directors,” contrary to this nonsense statement, nor do I have ANY management or governance responsibilities of any company outside of @Trump - nor have I EVER worked on procuring a contract from the United States Government. This entire segment is an outright lie from a man who can’t even get my name correct — “Eric Jr.” I have worked on construction sites since I was 11 years old. After business school, I spent my entire adult life building some of the most iconic projects around the world. I am a private citizen, 42 years old, with ZERO role in government, in the prime of my life, and I refuse to put my career, interests and a thriving company on hold for a decade to appease these people who are willing to turn lawfare into a political weapon. I was in business long before my father held political office and I will be in business long after he leaves. Walk into any Trump hotel, Trump golf course, or commercial property — talk to our thousands of incredible employees — you'll see the pride I take in our company. It has been my life's work and my singular responsibility since I took the helm of the Trump Organization at 32. Before you make false statements, get your facts correct. Irrespective, I will NEVER apologize for working hard, building, creating, investing, and doing what I love.

That's as it should be. Rep. Garcia's popping off at the mouth is, at the very best, premature. If there were any such ties between the Pentagon and any members of the Trump family, that information would surely be available to a sitting U.S. congressman — even a midwit like Robert Garcia. Garcia shot back — but his argument was muzzled.

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You want to talk facts? Here are a few: FACT: You’ve joined the advisory boards of multiple companies since the 2024 election including defense tech investor Dominari Holdings, the SPAC New America, and the Japanese bitcoin company Metaplanet. FACT: You were given a 6% stake in the drone company Space-Eyes to tap into your “network of contacts” and so you could give “public and private endorsement” of the company according to their own SEC filings. FACT: Foundation Future Industries, a company you invested in and serve as a strategic advisor to, got a $24 MILLION contract from the Pentagon. You went on Fox News to BRAG about this contract earlier this year. FACT: You invested in Xtend, an Israeli drone maker that markets their drones as “low cost per kill.” Xtend said that the US and Israeli governments account for “substantially all of our business.” FACT: You cofounded World Liberty Financial, what many see as a blatantly corrupt crypto company, that is 49% controlled by a member of the UAE’s ruling family. It seems like you say you're "not involved," until there's a chance to make money off of the taxpayers. Your father is the president and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence? This is just what we know through public reporting. If you want to fully explain to the American people how this isn’t some big misunderstanding, come testify under oath voluntarily. January is right around the corner. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 23, 2026

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He writes:

You want to talk facts? Here are a few: FACT: You’ve joined the advisory boards of multiple companies since the 2024 election including defense tech investor Dominari Holdings, the SPAC New America, and the Japanese bitcoin company Metaplanet. FACT: You were given a 6% stake in the drone company Space-Eyes to tap into your “network of contacts” and so you could give “public and private endorsement” of the company according to their own SEC filings. FACT: Foundation Future Industries, a company you invested in and serve as a strategic advisor to, got a $24 MILLION contract from the Pentagon. You went on Fox News to BRAG about this contract earlier this year. FACT: You invested in Xtend, an Israeli drone maker that markets their drones as “low cost per kill.” Xtend said that the US and Israeli governments account for “substantially all of our business.” FACT: You cofounded World Liberty Financial, what many see as a blatantly corrupt crypto company, that is 49% controlled by a member of the UAE’s ruling family. It seems like you say you're "not involved," until there's a chance to make money off of the taxpayers. Your father is the president and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence? This is just what we know through public reporting. If you want to fully explain to the American people how this isn’t some big misunderstanding, come testify under oath voluntarily. January is right around the corner.

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Eric Trump then fired back once more, this time with more details — and a demand for a retraction.

Mr. Congressman, Yesterday you insinuated that I sit on numerous boards of directors and that I somehow help companies procure government contracts. Today, not surprisingly, you've changed your tune and acknowledged that I'm a mere "investor," one who has zero governance, oversight, or responsibility. Do I serve on informal advisory groups from time to time, for my own intellectual curiosity, that have ZERO decision-making power? Sure! The vast majority of my “investments,” however, are via public market funds where I have no meaningful knowledge of the companies or counterparties on the other end. What you are attempting to do is exactly why Americans have lost trust in Congress. Your statement on TV was untrue and libelous. Once again, I am a private citizen. I hold no public office and have no role in government, and I have never sought favor or influence from it. I am a civilian, I’m a businessman, a developer, and investor, and I have every right to pursue private-sector opportunities, invest in great companies, and serve those companies as I see fit. I would appreciate a public correction. @RepRobertGarcia — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 24, 2026

His reply:

Mr. Congressman, Yesterday you insinuated that I sit on numerous boards of directors and that I somehow help companies procure government contracts. Today, not surprisingly, you've changed your tune and acknowledged that I'm a mere "investor," one who has zero governance, oversight, or responsibility. Do I serve on informal advisory groups from time to time, for my own intellectual curiosity, that have ZERO decision-making power? Sure! The vast majority of my “investments,” however, are via public market funds where I have no meaningful knowledge of the companies or counterparties on the other end. What you are attempting to do is exactly why Americans have lost trust in Congress. Your statement on TV was untrue and libelous. Once again, I am a private citizen. I hold no public office and have no role in government, and I have never sought favor or influence from it. I am a civilian, I’m a businessman, a developer, and investor, and I have every right to pursue private-sector opportunities, invest in great companies, and serve those companies as I see fit. I would appreciate a public correction.

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I'm going to hazard a guess that the public correction will sound a lot like crickets.

The facts are these: Regardless of what one thinks of the Trump family's politics, they are a successful family in large part due to the efforts of the man who now sits in the Oval Office, but it's also a fact that the Trump children aren't in elected office themselves, and seem disinclined to become so involved. Given the non-stop media attacks on their father during both his terms, we can scarcely blame them.

Here's the problem with Robert Garcia's popping off like this: This isn't so much about the Trump family as it is about free enterprise. Nothing brings out the wrath of people who have achieved little quite so much as encountering someone who has achieved a lot; when those people belong to a family named Trump, then the outrage becomes all the more fiery. The Trumps are capitalists — successful ones — and that's what really roasts Robert Garcia's rooster.

If I ever meet a Democrat who understands or is in favor of free market capitalism, I'll shake his hand and buy him an Arturo Fuente cigar.

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