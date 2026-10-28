40 House Democrats Won't Sign Letter Defending Ilhan Omar — and Nancy Pelosi Is One of Them. Why?

In February 2023, every single House Democrat tried to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)’s removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel. Republicans were able to prevail, however, and she was given the boot.

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Fast forward to today, and something has changed.

As Omar faces two Department of Justice investigations — one for alleged financial shenanigans, and the other for potential immigration violations — many Democrats are still supporting the embattled representative. On Monday, 175 House Democrats signed a letter penned by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7) that accused the DOJ and DHS of weaponizing law enforcement.

Because nowadays they care so much about such things. (See: The Hypocrisy, It Burns! Dems Melt Down Over Omar Raid, but Sang a Different Tune in 2022.)

More than 170 House Democrats just signed a letter demanding the DOJ back off Ilhan Omar.



Led by Pramila Jayapal.



Signed by Jamie Raskin, Bennie Thompson, Robert Garcia.



They call the search of her home "weaponization."



Agents left with boxes of documents and reportedly her… pic.twitter.com/ptAHx4NkCe — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) October 27, 2026

More than 170 House Democrats just signed a letter demanding the DOJ back off Ilhan Omar. Led by Pramila Jayapal. Signed by Jamie Raskin, Bennie Thompson, Robert Garcia. They call the search of her home "weaponization." Agents left with boxes of documents and reportedly her DNA, her phone and her PASSPORT. A federal judge signed that warrant. No charges yet. But if there's nothing there, why are 170 Democrats this scared?

One hundred seventy — sounds like a lot, right? But take note of who did not want to be associated with the circus: 40 Dems, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and several lawmakers in the New York/New Jersey area. Why?

Dozens of House Democrats are keeping their distance from However, a number of House Democrats declined to sign the letter, a notable show of distance from Omar, who has frequently drawn controversy over her outspoken criticism of Israel and other positions on foreign policy. Among the lawmakers who didn’t sign were Reps. Tom Suozzi, Laura Gillen and Josh Gottheimer, who all represent a district in either New York or New Jersey, where political calculations could make embracing Omar a liability. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, also chose not to sign the letter even though current Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) did.

Interesting. Maybe it’s because she’s openly flirting with the likes of the toxic podcaster and provocateur, Hasan Piker. (See: 'The Jihad Couple': Ilhan Omar Flirting With Hasan Piker Is Every Bit As Awkward As You'd Think.)

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As RedState's Ward Clark reported Monday, even in her deep blue home state of Minnesota, some Gopher State Democrats are distancing themselves from her and condemning the rhetoric coming out of the mouths of some of her cohorts, like Piker.

Democrats tend to stick together, so when 40 of them refuse to stand behind one of their own, it’s a notable departure. It shows that they might think Omar could be in real trouble here, and/or they’ve decided she’s simply too poisonous to be associated with.

She may have finally out-extremed the extremists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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