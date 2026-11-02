El-Sayed ‘Advancing Muslim Brotherhood Goals': Expert Says

The Democratic Socialist candidate for the United States Senate seat in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, is a real piece of ... work. But his campaign has suffered a few serious blows in these last days leading up to the 2026 elections, not the least of which was a prominent Michigan Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), endorsing El-Sayed's opponent, Republican Mike Rogers. Now another Democrat, Former Rep. Hansen Clarke, has joined the chorus endorsing Mike Rogers.

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Now, just to add to El-Sayed's problems, comes a pretty compelling case for El-Sayed (not very) covertly supporting the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood, a notorious Islamic extremist group.

An expert on political Islamism is raising the alarm about Abdul El-Sayed “advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood” in his U.S. Senate campaign. Dalia Ziada, director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, recently discussed her take on El-Sayed’s politics and documented ties to terrorist organizations with Israel’s i24News. The U.S.-educated Egyptian writer and human rights activist gained international attention for her role in Egypt’s Arab Spring uprising, and has more recently supported Israel’s defense against Hamas despite threats on her life.

Check it out:

A woman who fled Egypt says that Abdul El-Sayed is an Islamist who pretends to be secular.



She describes Abdul’s strategy as being “Islamists without Islamism.” These are people who advance the goals of the Muslim Brotherhood, but who pretend to look secular in public.… pic.twitter.com/Ld0HPhgg3K — Dan The Zionist! (@DanTheZionist) October 30, 2026

Dalia Ziada, in the video, says:

However, like to zoom out and look at the bigger picture, El-Sayed is one example in a trend we've seen being growing in the American politics recently, including (New York Mayor Zohran) Mamdani and other politicians, that you can see through them this new constant that we've been using, also recently in our research, which is Islamists without Islamism. People who do not... Who look secular, who look modern, who do not necessarily have the label of being a political Islamist or a Muslim Brotherhood member, or so, but they are working on advancing the goals and objectives of the Muslim Brotherhood. And, political Islamism, in general, and the Islamist cult, in general, which as we know very well, is anti-Western. This is really my main concern.

Abdul El-Sayed, we might point out, has a habit of having his security detail swarm anyone who questions him on this subject.

There are a host of reasons why Abdul El-Sayed should never be seated in the United States Senate. Even absent his possible support of Islamism, the guy is, to put it bluntly, a commie. That would seem to be enough reason in itself for the voters of Michigan to spew him out. But he has, on repeated occasions, given evasive answers when questioned about his Islamist tendencies. He has publicly disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood, though his answers have hardly put the controversy to rest.

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The good news is that Michigan Democrats seem to be cooling on El-Sayed, despite some Democrat "leaders" still in Congress showering praise on him. But even if he loses this election, it's a safe bet that he will be back; he will try for some other office, perhaps one where he doesn't have to chance a statewide election.

Michigan is, of course, a key race in these upcoming 2026 elections. Keep an eye on this one.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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