Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin obtained a memo from the Office of Attorney General Todd Blanche, and its contents are a game changer. AG Blanche is empowering the Department of Justice to surge lawyers and resources to U.S. Attorneys' offices in various state jurisdictions in order to help expedite immigration enforcement and removal.

Advertisement

It's about time.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a memo that AG Todd Blanche sent out to DOJ this afternoon announcing that DOJ will be surging lawyers and resources to jurisdictions that have been overwhelmed by habeas corpus petitions filed by illegal aliens and their lawyers after their ICE arrests. A habeas petition is a request to a federal judge to determine if detention is unlawful. These requests are handled by federal judges, not immigration judges, and DOJ feels many of the claims are “frivolous” and get put in the hands of activist/sympathetic judges, and the petitions are an effort by immigration lawyers and activists to thwart enforcement of U.S. immigration law. Nearly 100,000 of these habeas petitions have been filed since the start of the Trump admin, and aliens have been successful in using them to get released from ICE custody after arrest. Some US Attorney Office have reportedly been so overwhelmed by these petitions, they are sometimes unable to send anyone to court to challenge them. With this memo, AG Blanche appears to be telling DOJ help is coming - and these petitions will be fought in court to advance President Trump’s immigration enforcement agents. Fox is told the most overwhelmed districts have been: Central District of California Eastern District of California Western District of Texas Southern District of Texas New Jersey Colorado Western District of Washington — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 24, 2026

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a memo that AG Todd Blanche sent out to DOJ this afternoon announcing that DOJ will be surging lawyers and resources to jurisdictions that have been overwhelmed by habeas corpus petitions filed by illegal aliens and their lawyers after their ICE arrests. A habeas petition is a request to a federal judge to determine if detention is unlawful. These requests are handled by federal judges, not immigration judges, and DOJ feels many of the claims are “frivolous” and get put in the hands of activist/sympathetic judges, and the petitions are an effort by immigration lawyers and activists to thwart enforcement of U.S. immigration law. Nearly 100,000 of these habeas petitions have been filed since the start of the Trump admin, and aliens have been successful in using them to get released from ICE custody after arrest. Some US Attorney Office have reportedly been so overwhelmed by these petitions, they are sometimes unable to send anyone to court to challenge them. With this memo, AG Blanche appears to be telling DOJ help is coming - and these petitions will be fought in court to advance President Trump’s immigration enforcement agents. Fox is told the most overwhelmed districts have been: Central District of California

Eastern District of California

Western District of Texas

Southern District of Texas

New Jersey

Colorado

Western District of Washington

Note that, save for Texas (give it time), the districts above are housed in sanctuary states or states that have made it clear that they will not cooperate with ICE.

In the memo, AG Blanche wrote:

To continue this Administration's great success in immigration enforcement, the Department must surge significant assistance and resources from the Department's roughly 2,000 litigators in our civil components. The Department is the largest law firm in the world, and we will overcome any challenge we face just as we have done in the past.

As Melugin references above, the U.S. Attorneys' offices are so overwhelmed with habeas petitions that they cannot focus on management and enforcement for other jurisdictional matters. So, for Blanche, this is sending up the bat signal: all hands on deck — literally.

The rise in habeas petitions has created an immediate need to utilize all Department resources. Therefore, I am directing that the four civil litigating divisions — Antitrust, Civil Rights, Civil, Energy and National Resources — as well as the U.S. Trustees Program join in the effort.

Blanche has even tasked personnel from the offices of the Deputy Attorney General and the Associate Attorney General to be a part of this surge, which is not typical protocol. In fact, nothing about this is typical, which will hopefully throw off the activists, whether they be immigration attorneys or judges.

Blanche ends the memo with a rallying cry straight from the president's desk: immigration enforcement is a matter of national security, and the DOJ will do all it can to strengthen our national sovereignty. He concludes:

Advertisement

President Trump has emphasized that immigration enforcement is a matter of national security. Although thousands of aliens' attorneys are filing habeas petitions to delay their removal from our Nation, this Department stands at the ready to defend the Administration's priorities by litigating these petitions. And I am confident that this Department is uniquely positioned to achieve this task. Your assistance is imperative and I thank you in advance for your help and cooperation.

The American people have zero interest in amnesty, and they are frustrated not only by the leftist lawfare and delay tactics, but also by the activist judges who partner with the open-borders Left to thwart the rule of law rather than doing their job to uphold it. So, imagine how frustrated the U.S. Attorneys in the districts most heavily affected are feeling?

I am so angry at the amount of time and resources we have to pay for to get these people out of my country. I am angry at the people who allowed this to happen — Amy Tubbs (@ALTubbs17) November 25, 2026

Blanche has delivered the message that help is on the way.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.