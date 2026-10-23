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Omar Creates Media Storm When She Shows Up to Vote, Comments on Her Name

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 23, 2026 3:05 PM
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Omar Creates Media Storm When She Shows Up to Vote, Comments on Her Name
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MD-05) has had a busy couple of weeks since her D.C. home was raided on Oct. 12. 

As we reported, after not being seen since then, she finally made a TikTok video in Minneapolis, posting on Tuesday night to beg for money. Then on Wednesday, there was an MS NOW interview that was supposedly in Minneapolis that went viral because of her response to whether she was related to her prior husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, amid allegations that he may be her brother. Her response to being related was, "Not to my knowledge." 

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The probes center on immigration questions and financial disclosure allegations. There are now even questions being raised about her "real name" after a federal filing listed her name as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and indicated that there might be more coming because the search warrant hadn't been "fully executed" yet.  

On Friday, Omar actually made her first public appearance since the raid, showing up alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at a polling place. They are both up for reelection. 

Then she allegedly voted. When reporters tried to ask her questions, she wasn't sticking around, but beat it out of there. They did get a couple of questions in, however. 

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Asked if she's been briefed on warrants, Omar replied, "They haven't said anything." 

Then they asked if she thought this would be her last chance to vote there. "Nope, I continue to vote," she responded. She told them to "remind everyone to vote." 

I don't doubt she really didn't want to stick around and answer questions about all the controversy. And this now adds to it. If there's an issue with her naturalization, she might then potentially have another problem with voting. 

Omar later posted on X, responding to and attacking Trump and bizarrely trying to deflect to Vice President JD Vance.

The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history. Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar.  Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is.

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Omar was obviously running scared; she even cut off replies to her post, which is so cowardly and stupid, since people can still quote-tweet her. 

What was also hilarious was that she tried to deflect to Vice President JD Vance's name changes. His were because of his familial situation, getting a new stepfather and being raised by his grandparents. None of that involved any allegations like the ones Omar is facing. So it's a ridiculous effort to distract from her own issues. 

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News Topics ILHAN OMAR | DOJ | MINNESOTA
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