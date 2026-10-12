(Updated) Immigration Enforcement Officials Search Ilhan Omar's Home in Early Morning Raid

Sounds like things are heating up when it comes to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

Her home was raided early Monday morning by the Department of Homeland Security (via Homeland Security Investigations), according to a report from Fox.

Advertisement

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Multiple agents with HSI jackets were seen outside Omar's Washington, D.C. home in the early hours of Monday. HSI is the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Border Czar Tom Homan had previously stated last month that there was a criminal investigation in progress. Reports indicate that the raid is related to a criminal fraud investigation into Omar's immigration paperwork.

This is a breaking story. We will keep you updated on developments.

Update - 9:02 AM ET:

Fox is now reporting that the DOJ has confirmed that "agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant."

BREAKING: Federal agents raid Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived around 6 a.m., with both DHS and the Justice Department involved in the operation. The DOJ confirms agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant, but officials have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the investigation. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.