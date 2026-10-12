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(Updated) Immigration Enforcement Officials Search Ilhan Omar's Home in Early Morning Raid

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 12, 2026 8:43 AM
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(Updated) Immigration Enforcement Officials Search Ilhan Omar's Home in Early Morning Raid BREAKING
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sounds like things are heating up when it comes to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05). 

Her home was raided early Monday morning by the Department of Homeland Security (via Homeland Security Investigations), according to a report from Fox

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"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Multiple agents with HSI jackets were seen outside Omar's Washington, D.C. home in the early hours of Monday. 

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Border Czar Tom Homan had previously stated last month that there was a criminal investigation in progress. Reports indicate that the raid is related to a criminal fraud investigation into Omar's immigration paperwork. 

This is a breaking story. We will keep you updated on developments. 

Update - 9:02 AM ET:

Fox is now reporting that the DOJ has confirmed that "agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant."

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News Topics DHS | ILHAN OMAR | TOM HOMAN
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