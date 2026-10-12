British PM Confirms Suspects It Released on Bail Were 'Highly Likely' Tied to Iran Terror Plot

Britain's prime minister has delivered a stunning assessment of the suspected terrorist plot targeting RAF Fairford, the British airbase used by American bombers during operations against Iran.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Parliament Monday that British intelligence believes the September incident was orchestrated by Tehran, with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) almost certainly directing the operation.

NOW - UK PM, Andy Burnham confirms that "it is highly likely" that the RAF Fairford incident was "coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard." https://t.co/i1taayguTi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 12, 2026

And yet all seven men arrested in connection with the investigation were released on bail. Explain that one.

Speaking before the House of Commons, Burnham said: "I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard."

He continued: "We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran's use of criminal networks using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams."

Burnham was lit up by critics on social media.

@disclosetv So, Mr. Burnham, what are you gonna do about it? Let another million of them in your country? — Kasabov (@R3phael) October 12, 2026

@disclosetv What a hypocrite; it was your own minister, @Ed_Miliband, caught shaking hands with the IRGC. You are a liar, PM. — He-Man (@Heman_Save_Can) October 12, 2026

@PolitlcsUK In the meantime, your own Foreign Secretary >> https://t.co/cjbMMlOHwi — Ofek Nuriel | אופק נוריאל (@OfekNuriel) October 12, 2026

@PolitlcsUK So it was a terrorist attack and the police have allowed the terrorists to go on bail, lmao. Joke country. — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 ⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Re_mi_gra_tion) October 12, 2026

Metro reports that as of Monday, all seven men arrested were released on bail, and none had yet been charged.

Burnham also promised additional sanctions against Iran and the IRGC, while Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband summoned the Iranian ambassador to register Britain's objections.

RedState's Ward Clark reported on September 28 that the initial five suspects had been released despite the seriousness of the allegations. Counterterrorism official Laurence Taylor defended the decision at the time, insisting that the suspects remained under investigation and were subject to restrictions on their movements and contacts.

Then, as RedState's Teri Christoph reported October 6, the arrest of a seventh suspect deepened concerns about the alleged plot. Meanwhile, the United States removed its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford following the security scare.

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President Donald Trump made clear that the withdrawal was no routine redeployment. "They didn't fly out by accident," Trump said.

If British authorities believe the IRGC almost certainly directed the plot, why are all seven suspects out on bail? The Revolutionary Guard is designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

The United Kingdom needs to explain its rationale for releasing suspected terrorists on bail when it believes that a country at war with the United States may be behind a terror plot.

British diplomats constantly refer to their nation's "special relationship" with the United States. But Americans are asking themselves: With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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