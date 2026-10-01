Brits Make New Arrest in Suspected RAF Fairford Terror Plot, and Yes, There's an Iranian Connection

The story about a possible terror plot at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford in Gloucestershire, England — which is used by the U.S. military — has been nothing short of weird.

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A farmer spotted three suspicious white vans and a group of hooded, masked men near the base and called the authorities, who subsequently arrested five suspects. Weirdly, for reasons unknown to anyone but himself, one of the guys had already called the police himself to report the vehicles.

Astonishingly, they let them out on bail soon afterward, all while British authorities cautioned that we should not assume it was a foreign plot or that Iran could somehow be involved. I mean, they could have just been looking for a good stargazing spot, right?

They later admitted that there were “strong indications” that there was an Iran connection.

Now, lo and behold, police have arrested a 27-year-old UK-Iranian dual national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. They’re also questioning a second potential suspect:

The man was arrested in central London and the police said they had searched two properties in the area. Counterterrorism police also questioned another man, a 26-year-old British national, the authorities said in a statement. “The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry,” said Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

British-Iranian ARRESTED Over RAF Fairford Incident



THERE IT IS, THEY LINKED IRAN



British counterterrorism police arrested a 27-year-old British-Iranian dual national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts linked to the RAF Fairford incident.



The original five suspects… pic.twitter.com/zEfj5qRu3U — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) October 1, 2026

British-Iranian ARRESTED Over RAF Fairford Incident THERE IT IS, THEY LINKED IRAN British counterterrorism police arrested a 27-year-old British-Iranian dual national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts linked to the RAF Fairford incident. The original five suspects remain under investigation but were RELEASED on bail after police found NO EXPLOSIVES in their vans. The U.K. already claimed Iran played a role. Now investigators have arrested a suspect with Iranian nationality. Iran DENIES the accusations.

Police did not find explosives in the vans, but they did find fuel:

The group, all UK nationals from London, were arrested in the early morning on Sunday after police were alerted by a farmer to 'three suspicious vehicles' in the Cotswold village of Whelford. Their homes in both Camden and Westminster were searched. The men were released on bail on Monday under what police described as an 'investigative decision' that was 'grounded in experience and strategy'. Petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans parked near the base.

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Residents had reported that the “Fuel 2You” sign on one of the vans looked fake, and the phone number advertised was spaced in a format predominantly used in Iran. They also had a logo of a fuel pump in red, although pumps in England are green. Geniuses, these guys.

Although the story is strange and almost comical, it also could have turned out much more tragically. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes in.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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